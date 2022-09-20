Letter: Dohring responds to housing letter

(Editor's note: Vice Mayor Paul Dohring submitted this response to Mary Stephenson's letter last week about housing.)

I am proud to report that during my two terms on the city council, we have taken meaningful action on the affordable housing front. In particular, we have

• Initiated the development of the first ever “Housing Strategy” for St. Helena

• Provided loans, staff support and legal assistance to the Turley Flats Affordable Housing Project and facilitated the purchase and development of 963 Pope Street

• Negotiated extensive affordable housing contributions from the Farmstead Hotel Developers to facilitate the acquisition of the Phelps property for affordable housing

• Facilitated the completion of the Brenkle Court Self-Help Affordable Housing Project

• Created, campaigned for, and passed Measure E to provide a one percent Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) increase to fund employee housing

• Provided funds, fee waivers and staff assistance for the Brenkle Court Project

• Passed an indemnity ordinance, a practical application of land banking and an ADU ordinance

• Directed city staff to explore city-owned “surplus” properties for potential affordable housing

• Continued to vigorously oppose the Pacaso LLC ownership model in our neighborhoods

Of course, as our local housing advocates rightfully suggest, more must be done. Rents are rising and our housing inventory is shrinking, while our Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) has skyrocketed. Some assert that 50% of our homes are second homes.

As a result, we have increased traffic congestion, dwindling service club members, volunteers and donors, neighbors who don’t know one another, overcrowded living conditions, and teachers and city staff unable to live here.

If we want a diverse, inclusive community, and a vibrant economy, now is the time to promote the actual construction of employee housing. Now is the time to collaborate with housing, financial and development experts to creatively integrate affordable rental units with commercial development and to leverage some of our city-owned properties. Now is the time to find a source of housing funds. To that end, we can use a variety of strategies:

Create Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Incentives and Programs

The City should explore linking financial incentives to ADU affordability requirements. We could provide fee waivers, expand the use of pre-approved ADU plans and cover the cost of ADU feasibility study costs. If the City assists in the development of ADUs through financial incentives or variances, it should require that either the main house or the ADU be used as an affordable rental unit for 5-7 years.

Promote a Diversity of Housing Types

The city also should create a mixed-use zone and revise development standards to promote a diversity of dwelling types, sizes, and densities (including triplexes, townhomes, and live/work arrangements) and encourage the development of co-housing and eco-housing. To reduce costs, the city should promote “green” modular homes and explore an additional small mobile home park for families, employees, and retirees.

Update City Impact Fees

Housing impact fees for non-residential developments are woefully outdated. The “in-lieu” fees we charge residential developers who cannot develop affordable units on site also are outdated and problematic because they are based on the percentage rate of the “cost of construction” generally, rather than a “dollar per square foot” rate that reflects actual building costs. Therefore, we need to update and modernize our impact fee schedules to reflect actual construction costs and thereby increase Housing Trust Fund revenues.

Re-visit the Real Estate Transfer Tax

We should revisit the implementation of a real property transfer tax (RPTT) and the dedication of all or a portion of the tax revenues to affordable housing. The RPTT is a one-time tax paid when property is sold or otherwise transferred. It’s not an ongoing, annual tax. If you own a home and don’t sell it, you won’t pay the tax. Under current California law, only charter cities can collect a RPTT.

Explore the Use of Publicly Owned Assets

The Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force report identifies several city properties that could be used either for employee housing or the generation of revenue for the Housing Trust Fund. These properties — including our corporate yard, a portion of the Adams Street property, the current city hall on Railroad Avenue, and the vacant city hall property on Main Street — could potentially incorporate creative housing models into mixed-use projects.

As we explore economic sustainability, traffic congestion, employee housing, and inclusivity, let’s acknowledge and embrace the fact that employee housing is good for generating more city revenue, good for reducing traffic congestion and good for building a full-spectrum community.

(The opinions expressed herein are mine individually and are not intended to represent the official positions of the City of St. Helena or the St. Helena City Council.)

Paul Dohring

St. Helena