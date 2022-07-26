Letter: Dohring should be St. Helena's next mayor

Undersigned strongly endorses Councilmember Paul Dohring for St. Helena Mayor. Paul’s qualifications and experiences in municipal and county government are well-known, and require no further elaboration by me.

There are large advantages for St. Helena that flow from Paul’s training and past service. Let me enumerate seven:

1. Paul has “historical” memory and also thinks through potential unintended consequences of Council decisions. This is very important, especially in a city like ours, that has experienced a succession of city managers and key directors in past years. Historical memory combined with strategic thinking are important in advancing new projects, including avoidance of past pitfalls and execution error.

2. Paul understands the many moving parts that can be involved in advancing City goals. He is a collaborative and measured leader who works hard to draw out the best in City Staff and Council.

3. Paul is well aware of the constraints, both internal and external, that impact the City’s discretionary choices. A critical internal constraint is devoted yet limited City Staff, so essential to the proper functioning of the City. Staff must not be allowed to operate outside its realistic capacity. This awareness is essential to the proper setting of City priorities and the timely meeting of City goals.

4. Paul has worked on many City ordinances and policies over the years. He understands that these are most often the work product of several, even many, who devote themselves to the service of our City. He works to ensure that credit is appropriately spread through the organization — and does not single out himself for credit. This is the right thing to do. It is also important for Council cohesion and overall organizational morale.

5. As demonstrated by his many commentaries in the St. Helena Star over the years, Paul is an educator. He knows that city government works best when residents understand not just an issue but alternative options. Our residents look to the Mayor for mature discussion and evaluation. Paul is good at it.

6. As the inordinate number of special Council meetings shows, much of Council time is spent on legal matters, often generated by outside forces. An effective mayor must lead Council consideration of these matters. Paul is uniquely qualified to do so.

7. The office that Paul seeks in non-partisan. There is no room for dogmatism. There is much room for listening. Paul excels in these qualities. But there also comes a time for decision. Paul by nature takes a balanced approach and looks for a good compromise but he also understands that often, difficult and controversial decisions must be made in a timely fashion when they are in the best overall interest of the City.

St. Helena is most fortunate that Paul continues in his willingness to serve our City. He should be our next Mayor.

Alan Galbraith

St. Helena Mayor, 2014-18