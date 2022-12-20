Letter: Dohring should have nominated Chouteau

I want to register my extreme disappointment in the decision of our newly elected Mayor Paul Dohring to nominate Eric Hall as his vice mayor. With this decision, I am concerned that we may have elected the wrong person to lead our city. We might have someone who is interested not in what is best for St. Helena, but what his best for him. We seem to have someone who wants to protect his power by ignoring the voices of the people.

Anna Chouteau, having been re-elected to her second term on the City Council, with by far the most votes of any candidate for any office in our town (including the newly elected mayor), is the most obviously qualified person on the St. Helena City Council to be vice mayor. She has more experience with four years on the City Council versus Eric Hall with just two. Anyone who knows her, or has seen her in action, knows that she truly cares about all the issues facing us here. She has children in the schools. She has tirelessly walked and talked to many of us. She had a table at the Farmers' Market to let folks get to know her. In addition to working actively within St. Helena, she is working on committees within the county, the state and nationally on the Senate level. And, at the last meeting of the City Council, she had seven supporters speak in her favor for the position of vice mayor. Eric Hall had no one speak for him.

We can't go backwards. We are stuck with the folks driving this bus. I just want to make sure everyone knows that the true Paul Dohring has stood up. Watch out St. Helena! Be on guard! We could be in for a rough ride!

Katie Lazar

St. Helena

Mayor Paul Dohring provided the following response:

"I undertook an extensive consultation process and considered the opinions of a diverse group of residents prior to making my recommendation. I also gave considerable thought to the daunting challenges that lie ahead for our community: securing our water supplies, addressing wildfire risk, restoring our infrastructure, creating affordable housing, and maintaining our economic sustainability.

"How do we best advance initiatives to address these urgent issues? How do we break down institutional barriers and silos that make change difficult? How do we maintain focus without getting sidetracked? How do we unify our community around creative and innovative solutions?

"As I grappled with these questions, I knew that I was in the fortunate position of choosing from several well-qualified candidates, including Councilmember Chouteau, whom I have worked with closely on several city initiatives. I have great respect and admiration for Councilmember Chouteau and for that reason I endorsed her for county supervisor and city council.

"The vice mayor selection was not an easy one. Ultimately, I concluded that at this moment in our history Eric Hall’s service as vice mayor is in the best interest of St. Helena. Contrary to the opinion of the letter writer (name not revealed to me), this was my only criterion in making my recommendation. The council voted unanimously to accept it.

"Eric’s passion, focus, and broad financial, business, and real estate experience will be extremely valuable going forward. Eric will excel in the role of vice mayor not because we are in lockstep on all issues, but because our diverse perspectives will serve as a powerful tool for maximizing performance and achieving better and more timely outcomes for our community. This is precisely what we need at this moment in time to tackle our many challenges."