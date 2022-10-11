Letter: Dohring understands St. Helena

I hope someday we can take the money out of St. Helena elections and put it to better use. To that end I voted in June to make the position of mayor a revolving one. Unfortunately, the ballot measure did not achieve a majority, and the mayoral election of 2022 has featured more extravagant spending — especially by one candidate.

Eric Hall and his supporters have rented the Cameo Cinema twice in order to: first, have a "town hall meeting" and second, to invite his "friends and supporters" to a free viewing of "Top Gun: Maverick." Paul Dohring must have had to order many additional road and yard signs to compete with the forest of "Eric Hall" signs that has suddenly sprouted all over town. As an old-timer, I get the impression that Mr. Hall is turning our local electoral politics into something akin to what we are dealing with on the national level. In the words of Joe Biden, "Come on, man, that's not who we are!"

While Mr. Hall has understanding of the financial problems our city faces and some interesting ideas about solutions which need to be included in a broad discussion, and while I appreciate his contributions and service on the City Council, Vice Mayor Dohring has a much deeper understanding and appreciation of this community, its history and its culture, and he will bring that knowledge to bear on the complex issues we currently face.

In addition, Mr. Dohring is very well versed in the specifics of these issues. He has served the city for eight years as council member and vice mayor. Ask him a question about any matter pertaining to St. Helena, and he will give you a thoughtful, well-researched and detailed answer. He will respond quickly and honestly to your communications. He is also a consensus builder. It is absolutely ingrained in his nature to listen carefully before offering his own thoughts and opinions.

The position of mayor in St. Helena is not one of absolute authority. The mayor is simply one voice on the city council and is the council's primary liaison to the city staff. He or she exerts no more or less power than anyone else on the council. However, as leader of the council, the mayor does have influence in bringing the views of the other members to coalition and the votes on pressing matters to "yes." Vice Mayor Dohring will be highly successful in this role, making future progress on our biggest issues much more likely. I believe this kind of leadership speaks to "who we are" as a community.

Please give Paul Dohring your vote for mayor. I am giving him mine.

Anne Carr

St. Helena