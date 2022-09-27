Letter: Dohring wants to preserve community

I applaud all of the candidates running for local offices. The commitment is in itself, a public service. But how do we choose which candidate will best serve our town?

I tend to depend upon the General Plan’s admonition to “Preserve Saint Helena‘s authentic small town character and quality of life” as an overarching goal.

To me, that means first and foremost, preserving a commitment to the people; living, working, playing, dreaming, and facing challenges… together.

I had that in mind when I read the headlines of Jesse Duarte’s excellent side-by-side articles in the Star on Mayoral candidates, Eric Hall and Paul Dohring.

“Hall Wants to Unlock Saint Helena’s Potential” read one headline. While “Dohring Wants to Unite the Community” graced the other.

Hall seems to view Saint Helena through the eyes of a developer. He talks about overcoming “complex challenges,” “utilizing under-performing physical assets,” and focusing on ”big things like infrastructure and finance” before addressing, “nice to have”, i.e. quality of life “things."

Hall’s buzz words are “improving long-term strategic planning, revamping understaffed public works,” and, in line with the long-ago debunked lie that the city is broke, finding “new revenue sources”; the best of which he contends is ... you guessed it, “more hotels.”

Rather than tell us how he’ll strive to “preserve our small-town character and quality of life,” Hall seems to rely upon the age-old political strategy of fear. Convince the voters the sky‘s falling and only he can stop it.

In contrast, Paul Dohring begins and ends with the General Plan‘s goal of preserving community.

Paul talks about the “health and welfare” of Saint Helena residents, about “diversity issues,” and “the need for employee housing” to rebuild the town’s shrinking middle class.

After years in public service, Vice Mayor Dohring understands better than most that every city requires revenue production but in the same breath says it needs to be “in balance with maintaining a high quality of life.”

Paul understands that Little League, farmers markets, community dinners, concerts in the park, fourth of July parades, Boy Scouts, and bocce tournaments are as important to a community as filling potholes and repairing infrastructure. He believes we can and must provide both.

Paul doesn’t need an LA PR firm to tell us what he stands for or who he is. Dohring doesn’t just understand Saint Helena. Paul and his family are woven into the fabric of this community.

Doug Barr

St. Helena