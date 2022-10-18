Letter: Dohring will protect St. Helena's character

St. Helena is an amazing town in the heart of the Napa Valley, and we are fortunate enough to call it home. My family has been here for 50 years now, and while that is not a lot of time relative to many here, this community welcomed us here in 1972 and we have become an integral part of it. I am thankful for this strong sense of belonging and for the connections made over these five decades.

We have a very important decision to make in this election in terms of the direction that we want our town to take. Do we want to stay true to our roots (we are an agricultural community, after all), retaining that which makes St. Helena special while allowing for the improvements that any entity requires to successfully evolve? Or do we want to see our small, rural, historic community change dramatically and become subject to excessive commercialization and development?

I choose the former vision, which is why I am supporting Paul Dohring for mayor of St. Helena. Paul has a great deal of experience in our city government, and beyond this he and his wife, Kara, who teaches in our public schools, have lived here for 31 years. They are a part of the fabric of our community, and they care about St. Helena in its most authentic sense. They raised their children here, and Kara has taught and influenced many children in this community (among them ours). Having this deep sense of St. Helena is, to me, critical, as it allows one to make decisions based upon what is best for the long-term health of our town, balancing our need to evolve with our need to retain the special small-town qualities which make us unique.

In my view, a pro-development stance is not what we need or want. Bringing in significant commercialization and development is not necessary in terms of city funding for needed infrastructure and maintenance — the funds are currently available and with the pandemic in check, work can and will proceed. Significant development would dramatically alter St. Helena. We need to evolve in a thoughtful, measured manner.

This more aggressive development stance supported by Paul’s opponent is also, I feel, reflected in the excessive number of signs placed around town supporting him, both on private and public properties. And in ongoing “forums” at the Cameo. I value a more subtle, balanced approach to our local elections, as it is more in keeping with the St. Helena I know.

As mayor, Paul will help us thrive while protecting St. Helena's unique character. He has been on our City Council for eight years, four of them as vice mayor. He embodies our shared values of balanced growth with preservation of what makes St. Helena special, which is our rural, small-town character coupled with a nice level of sophistication.

Finally, if you like both candidates, please vote for Paul for mayor. If he wins, both Paul and Eric remain on the council. If Eric wins, Paul will no longer have a seat on our council. This would be a tremendous loss, as Paul’s experience and institutional knowledge are of great value to us.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Beth Novak Milliken

Spottswoode Winery President & CEO