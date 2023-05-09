The May 1 City Council public hearing on the Hunter project had a surprise for those of us who had prepared to speak, including myself. I always write my comments down and practice them to be sure they will not run over the allocated time limit established by the City Council. Mine was to have taken about three minutes and 45 seconds. The established limit has been four minutes for a very long time. Because of the large number of people wanting to make comments the time was reduced to four minutes and I did not get to finish. So, this letter to the editor is what I wanted to say.

In the Master Response section of the Final Environmental Impact document there are responses to the concerns of residents related to being able to leave Vineyard Valley, the Hunter development homes and surrounding homes in an emergency. An emergency access plan was developed by the St. Helena Fire Department and St. Helena Police Department. One of the emergency access roads is listed as the maintenance road on top of the levee. In order to gain access to that road a sort of on-ramp is shown on the plan that is up against the levee and possibly cut into it. There are no engineering studies showing how much damage to the levee this would cause. This is an absolute must. The levee is compromised by burrowing animals and to add insult to injury, an on-ramp will compromise it even more. This should be approved by the Army Corps of Engineers.

The rationale for proclaiming that the residents of Vineyard Valley and Hunter project residents can safely exit out over the levee is an emergency evacuation drill held on Aug. 3, 2021 in broad daylight. The residents living on the east side of Vineyard Valley, east of Paseo Grande, were told to exit over the levee. There are 125 homes on the east side of Vineyard Valley. The residents in homes west of Paseo Grande were told to exit to Pope and over to the high school. There are 115 homes on the West side of VV. There was no surprise element. We were all informed this was going to happen. Many people ignored the exercise and didn’t go out over the levee or out to Pope Street. A realistic evacuation drill could be done in a couple of ways. Have all homes evacuate out over the levee; better yet, do it at night. In a natural disaster the apartments at Stonebridge would be exiting College onto Pope while Vineyard Valley residents were trying to enter Pope making right-hand turns. Councilmember Chouteau was quoted in the Star as saying she places a lot of value in our fire chief and police chief. Councilman Hall agreed. So do I, but they are not traffic engineers, nor are they civil engineers. There is not sufficient information to proclaim that the Hunter development would not be a safety hazard when natural disasters required evacuation.

Since I don’t have a three-minute limit, here I am going to just add a few words about housing being required by the state of California and how the city can meet the requirements and stop being hysterical about the possible loss of revenue. The city is required to build a combination of very low-income, low-income and moderate-income housing units totaling 188 in eight years. Rounded up to 200 units, that is 25 per year. Our Town St. Helena is the nonprofit affordable housing organization that has been responsible for building all the affordable housing units in the past 23 years that I have lived here. They have 50 housing units in the pipeline. They are on Pope and Main streets. Those count toward the city requirement because the city has provided some funds for the units built including Brenkle Court. They will most certainly be providing funding for the upcoming 50 units. That is two years' worth of meeting the state requirement. In that interim they can build some housing on Railroad and/or Main and/or Adams. All these properties are debt-free. The city could form a St. Helena Housing Agency, partner with an affordable housing developer and start taking steps to meet their RHNA quota without putting current residents in danger.

In the history of St. Helena I am aware of three serious errors made by the city councils of the past: 1. Declining to connect to the water from Lake Hennessey that Calistoga chose to accept. 2. Not building another bridge over the river at Pope Street. They even had the financing but declined. 3. Not building the flood control project that would have extended Adams Street over the river in line with the entrance to Meadowood. I hope we don’t see the fourth in allowing the Hunter project to go forward.

Pat Dell

St. Helena