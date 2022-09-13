Letter: Don't shoot the messenger

In recent letters and comments on NextDoor, a few people have suggested there is conspiracy to mislead the citizens of St. Helena — that the Spotlight local group assembling information on the City’s ability to finance needed improvements is way off base and there are funds available and a plan in place (i.e. they don’t know what they’re doing and their data is wrong), and that council member Eric Hall is a cynical politician using this as a “soapbox” to get elected mayor (i.e. he’s “dishonest” and using “scare tactics” — their words).

I say baloney — I attended one of the Spotlight meetings, was impressed with the quality and thoroughness of the information presented and the apolitical fashion it was delivered. That doesn’t mean that Spotlight is correct in all its data and inferences but it left me and a lot of other people wanting to know more, and also wanting to understand the validity of the objections to the information. This is a very complex and important subject — why shoot the messenger before you hear the entire message?

I get there is a political agenda here — I’ve lived here for 32 years and seen plenty of dog fights. Opponents of Spotlight and Hall are pushing Paul Dohring for mayor. OK, they are entitled to their opinion, but there is also an element of dirty tricks here — they are spreading the rumor and grievance that he wasn’t invited to the meetings. This is also baloney — I know the people who called and invited Paul, just as they called and invited council members Lester Hardy and Anna Chouteau, supervisor candidate Anne Cottrell, Yountville mayor John Dunbar and Calistoga mayor Chris Canning. The Spotlight people are not stupid — they know that unless everybody gets on board nothing will get done, and these are the players.

Personally, I don’t care who is mayor as long as this kind of infrastructure funding question is addressed fully and honestly. From what I’ve seen, the person putting in the hours to bring those facts to us is Eric Hall, so I will vote accordingly. For readers of this letter, get the facts! Do you agree or disagree with Spotlight? It's easy to lob grenades and personal barbs in the newspaper and NextDoor. What might not be so easy is if the City runs out of water in 5 years. I don’t want to take that risk, do you?

John Hawkins

St. Helena

(Paul Dohring submitted the following response to this letter and two others that raised similar issues:

Thank you for the opportunity to correct the record. A message about the August 29th Spotlight event at the Cameo was left on my law office voicemail by Mr. Hall less than three hours before the event was to begin. In his voicemail, Mr. Hall inquired whether I “can make it to the Spotlight thing at the Cameo” and further stated “I hope you can make it.” I was unable to retrieve his voicemail until I returned to my law office well after the Spotlight event had already occurred. I was never invited to participate “on stage" with Mr. Hall. My name was not listed as a speaker in any advertisement, post card or website. I was not invited by anyone to present at the August 29th Cameo event. Under the circumstances, I would not have had sufficient time, on less than 3 hours’ notice, to adequately prepare.

Apparently, the Spotlight gatherings began months ago. I was never invited to any of them. Here is the timeline of my Spotlight communications:

● July 25th: I expressed my disappointment to Oliver Caldwell that Spotlight appeared to be a political communication tool for my opponent’s mayoral campaign.

● July 30th: Mr. Caldwell emailed that indeed my opponent had been invited to several prior Spotlight gatherings as a guest speaker. The same courtesy had not been extended to me. Mr. Caldwell stated that “going forward we are putting together tentative meetings and inviting guest speakers who want to contribute to the mission of promoting greater transparency of current civic issues and problems.” He asked whether I would make a presentation at a “future meeting,” but not the Cameo event on August 29th.

● July 30th: I again expressed concern that I still had not received an invitation to the August 29th Cameo event.

● July 30th: Mr. Caldwell emailed his regret that Spotlight should have had its “genesis” in a “non-election” year.

● August 4th: Mr. Caldwell emailed that there would be potential openings in mid-September or mid-October on undetermined topics. Again, I received no invitation to the August 29th Cameo event.

● August 14th: I again expressed concern to Mr. Caldwell about not being invited to the August 29th Spotlight event. As a gesture of good will and compromise, I suggested that city financial staff be invited to share their perspective on the city's financial condition because they would be in the best position to provide objective information. I stated I was now in a “tough spot” because I had not been given the courtesy of participating much earlier, before Spotlight became politicized, before community mistrust regarding its very legitimacy had ever materialized.

● August 20th: Mr. Caldwell emailed that “a primary goal is to put a spotlight on the challenges and deep financial problems we are facing,” not merely a discussion on general “civic issues and problems.” He agreed that the city’s professional finance team, including our new city manager, should be given the opportunity to present at an upcoming Spotlight.

● August 29th (3:11 pm and only hours before the Spotlight event at the Cameo) a message had been left by Mr. Hall on my law office voicemail asking whether I can make it to the 6:00 pm, August 29th Cameo presentation on city finances. This voicemail absolutely does not contain an invitation to take the stage and present on transportation issues, Measure T revenues or any other topics.

After significant community blowback, I then received calls from Spotlight organizers asking for my participation, and each time I suggested, as I did with Mr. Caldwell, that Spotlight arrange with our city financial team and our municipal advisors to present at a Spotlight event. I stated that I would be happy to join them for a discussion on city finances as they are the most obvious and objective source of city financial information.)