Letter: Don't weaken short-term rental enforcement

In 2016, in exchange for allowing short-term rentals to continue to operate in our residential neighborhoods, we were promised neighborhood protection with strict enforcement of carefully laid-out rules. Here we are seven years later and the hard-fought-for, complaint-driven enforcement rules of the Short-Term Rental ordinance are about to be gutted.

On Nov. 16, I attended a joint public meeting of the Planning Commission and City Council. The purpose of the meeting was to review some so-called “minor” changes to STR ordinance, among other proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance. These proposed so-called “minor” amendments are anything but minor. They are major and gut the city’s promise of “robust enforcement” of neighbors’ complaints which the City Council promised to the community.

Rather than have neighbors’ complaints go before the Planning Commission, now discretion is given to the planning director to determine if complaints are confirmed violations. This is not a small change. If the director decides that neighbors’ complaints are not “confirmed violations,” their complaints no longer trigger a public hearing. Nothing in the proposed revisions provides guidance to determine what is a “confirmed violation” and what is not. The new language does not say how a violation is confirmed, by whom. Do they want recordings, photos?

Hopefully not the police. This is where we were in 2016. One of the main complaints was that the police did not want to be involved with complaints. They did not have the authority to enforce the STR code, only noise complaints after 10 p.m. Surely other issues contribute to complaints.

That is why the director in 2016 wanted no discretion and with three complaints to send to the Planning Commission. Why would the city want a short-term rental in a neighborhood where the neighbors are unhappy? Weren't we promised that STRs wouldn't affect the neighborhoods? By making the neighbors jump through hoops to prove their issues, it puts the burden of proof on neighbors rather than listening to their concerns. Are there tons of bogus complaints? Most of us are tolerant to a point.

There are no requirements for the director to meet with the protesting neighbor, or anyone else for that matter. This exercise of sole discretion to determine a “confirmed violation” removes fact-finding from the public hearing forum where it properly belongs, denies neighbors due process, and places it in the office of one staff person.

If changed, neighbors now would also need to maintain on file a written request to be notified of any decisions and actions related to the STR next to them. These proposed amendments shift the burden of enforcement to city residents. For example, if a city resident is disturbed by an STR and remembered to file a written request to be notified of decisions related to that STR, only then could that resident receive notice of a proposed renewal and have the privilege to pay a substantial fee ($1,600) to trigger an appeal of the director’s decision at a public hearing.

And lastly, the proposed changes shorten the time for neighbors to object to renewal of a permit from 30 to 14 days.

Those of you who were here in 2016 will recall the Planning Commission Town Hall meeting on STRs in the fall of 2015, followed by months of special and regular council meetings. Scores of residents participated in the town hall and subsequent meetings. They testified and submitted written comments regarding whether STRs should be allowed at all, and how they should be regulated.

Neighbors’ major concern was the lack of enforcement of violations. Not only did the council hear from the community, but they also listened to the planning director who asked for a “formal and codified renewal process.” The 2016 planning director preferred to send matters to the Planning Commission rather than make the call in the privacy of their office.

In the end, the 2016 City Council decided to continue to permit STRs, but only with carefully crafted language designed to ensure adherence to standards and “robust enforcement” of complaints and violations. This is now proposed to change. Now there is no enforcement unless the planning director considers your complaint a “confirmed violation.”

These new STR ordinance changes should be widely publicized to the community of STR neighbors. Giving the director discretion to determine if a complaint is valid and issue renewals, requiring city residents to maintain express requests for notification of department action, and shortening the time for neighboring property owners to file a protest are not “minor refinements” that “add more clarity to the STR ordinance.” These are major changes that diminish rather than advance “robust enforcement” that we were promised and need.

The way for the city to stay true to their promises and the intent of the citizens' hard work on the original ordinance is to deny the proposed changes and keep the original requirements in the ordinance.

These proposed changes weaken enforcement and endanger our neighborhoods. I encourage you to make your thoughts about short-term rentals known to the City Council and keep it a beautiful day (and nights) in our neighborhoods.