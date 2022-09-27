Letter: Dunbar is best candidate for District 3 supervisor

John Dunbar, Yountville’s mayor since 2010, is a dedicated, honest person to know and believe in for “doing the right thing” in all situations. John is a perfect example of class in every manner of the word. He embodies courage, character, integrity, and has a positive outlook for our community.

When anyone meets John Dunbar, they can sense that this fine leader of Napa Valley is listening and considering every word they are saying. After his careful listening, John shows appreciation for that comment. You should consider this honesty and recognition of each and every person when considering your choice for District 3 Napa County Supervisor.

I have known John for a number of years and have listened attentively to his remarks at Yountville Town Council meetings, as well as observing John at gatherings of community citizens. When I hear John’s remarks, the reasoning of his answers, absolute trust is the first thought that comes to my mind. I feel certain John is being fully honest and truthful with his well-thought-out answers.

Many of us living and working here have been encouraging John to consider a seat in Napa County government. John cares for all residents and their needs, as well as the concerns of future planning of how to blend development of housing, schools, street maintenance, parks and recreation and any other questions residents have about the future.

John also is vitally concerned with how to best meet the needs of agricultural preservation throughout District 3, and how development impacts our environment and precious water supply.

John is one of the most active and concerned members in our entire area of governance for the concerns of all citizens. He has been active in the League of California Cities since 2005 and served as the 2019-20 president of the statewide local government advocacy organization. John also is a member of the National League of Cities and the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Knowing John Dunbar is a special pleasure, and listening to his explanations of issues is an interesting and educational experience. He considers alternatives to every issue and before moving forward, John consults with stakeholders throughout the valley to determine how it will impact each citizen.

Every time you have an opportunity hear John speak, read his messages and watch his leadership at any function; it will convince you to vote for John Dunbar as Napa County Supervisor for District 3.

Thank you, John, for all your treasured leadership over the years. We all look forward to more of your insightful leadership in Napa County.

Jeffrey L. Johnson

Coloma Outdoor Education Consultant/Advisor/Program Author

Retired NVUSD Teacher/Administrator

Yountville