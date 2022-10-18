Letter: Dunbar is right choice for District 3

Experience and results matter and when comparing our choices for District 3 Supervisor, the clear choice is John Dunbar. In John’s 18 years (the last 12 as our mayor) on the Yountville Town Council, Yountville has prospered. By any metric, Yountville (under John’s leadership) has been a success.

John Dunbar’s success in bringing stakeholders together and delivering results on the most important issues facing our community today: housing affordability, drought/the environment, our transportation infrastructure, tourism, fire prevention and preparedness, veteran's services, and the preservation of the Agricultural Preserve, (amongst other accomplishments at the town and county levels) have helped not just the Town of Yountville, but all of us who live and work in the Napa Valley.

In comparison, I see no evidence that Anne Cottrell has helped in any measurable way to improve the city of St. Helena in the same way as Mayor Dunbar has for Yountville. The parks, streets, sidewalks, water and wastewater systems in Yountville are well-managed and maintained. The same infrastructure in St. Helena is not even close to similar conditions. Where has Ms. Cottrell been when her city most needed her and why should the citizens of District 3 believe she will help us when we need her?

We need look no further than how each behaved during our pandemic when we needed them most to help us manage during this unforeseen epidemic.

John Dunbar used his network of contacts developed over his 18 years as a public servant to help bring testing to the mid and upper valley setting up a testing center here in Yountville. When vaccinations became available, Yountville was the logical choice as the testing center had shown Yountville to be a great partner and location for this process.

When our devastated businesses needed a solution to survive and begin limited services, John Dunbar collaborated with our local businesses to find processes that were safe and allowed them to bring much needed services and a limited sense of normalcy to our lives. The street activation and outdoor service ordinances that John led on as our mayor were a model for not only our valley, but other municipalities outside Napa County as well.

Where was Ms. Cottrell during this time when we needed our leaders? She was MIA. This is the same position she has taken in her decades as a St. Helena resident too. While Yountville has prospered and our business environment has been robust, Ms Cottrell has stood by while St. Helena has seen more business closures than openings in downtown St. Helena. The parks, streets, sidewalks, water, and waste water are not in good condition and may require years and many millions of dollars to correct. We can and will do better under John Dunbar.

In the upcoming elections we will have an unprecedented amount of change in our Upvalley and Board leadership. We will have a need for experienced leadership with 3 new Upvalley Mayors coming to Napa County and losing 40+ years of collective experience on the Board of Supervisors as the county also addresses the need for a new CEO. John Dunbar has that much-needed experience.

We cannot afford to see if Ms. Cottrell is up to the task, as the penalty for our Upper Valley Towns and County (and the consequences)are too dire to take that chance. We don’t need to repeat the experience of Ms. Cottrell and her lack of participation in St. Helena as our District 3 Board of Supervisor representative.

As Maya Angelou is often quoted, “When someone tells you who they are, believe them.” Anne Cottrell has told us through her lack of leadership and action who she is; we should believe her.

The choice is clear! Vote for John Dunbar for our District 3 Board of Supervisor Representative.

Joe Tagliaboschi

Town of Yountville Council member, retired Public Works Director and 33 year resident of the Town