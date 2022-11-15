Letter: Dunbar reflects on supervisor race

When I started my campaign for District 3 supervisor more than two years ago, I did so because I’m passionate about serving you, the people of Napa County.

My 18 years of elected public service in Yountville, including 12 years as mayor, prepared me to represent the many diverse voices and interests in Napa County.

With the help of a hard-working, dedicated campaign team, I took on the challenge.

I chatted with many engaged residents during my neighborhood walks, gatherings in parks, house receptions and other events as I heard about key priorities and concerns. It was the most authentic way to prepare to represent and support people’s lives and livelihoods.

Based on initial ballot returns from the Nov. 8 general election, it appears the voters of District 3 have chosen Anne Cottrell to represent the Upvalley communities on the Board of Supervisors. I have known Anne for years and I congratulate her. I also trust she will live up to the responsibility of elected service not only for District 3, but for all interests in Napa County.

I’m proud of my respectful, positive campaign that focused on my achievements and vision for the future of Napa Valley. It was a pleasure to meet new people and learn about their lives: the former professional drummer who played in Las Vegas showrooms during the Rat Pack era; the landscaper with a local bonsai business; my fellow “Oakland” Raider fans as they set up a Super Bowl Sunday barbecue; Pope Valley families hosting a cookout to support their 100-year-old Farm Center renovation; locals shopping during many Saturday mornings at the Calistoga Farmers' Market; vintners concerned about the future of Napa Valley’s wine industry; local business owners struggling to navigate public health orders during the pandemic; and people of all ages committed to protecting our agriculture, natural environment and climate.

Most of the engagement during this election cycle – by candidates and the public – was respectful and informative. Unfortunately, we did witness bad behavior by a few individuals who targeted some candidates with personal attacks and misrepresenting facts to advance personal agendas. That negativity only ends up damaging our dialogue and dividing our community, and I hope we collectively insist that it stop.

Just as I have been during my entire public service career, I remained committed to honesty, integrity, and respect throughout this campaign. I thank all the candidates and the vast majority of the public who did the same.

Together, we should support our newly elected leadership and each other, so we can continue to live in a successful, vibrant Napa Valley.

Cheers!

John F. Dunbar

Yountville