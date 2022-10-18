Letter: Elections are serious stuff

Formatting the gathering of candidates and interested voters into a "Getting to know you, getting to know all about you. Getting to like you, hoping that you like me too" kind of casual popularity contest erodes the gravitas and purpose of pre-election political debates. Avoiding a look at the political landscape in St. Helena on specific issues undermines the democratic process that we hold dear.

Anyone sponsoring a political gathering just before an election would do well to be familiar with the skills necessary to facilitate conflict resolution techniques, and adept at applying those skills during a political discussion. Resolving conflict amicably is the heart and soul of democracy.

We don't all always agree with each other. We often hold conflicting views. How we handle this reality in a way that supports a civil democratic process that comprises, among other things, free speech, transparent debate, equal opportunity to be heard, accuracy. etc., presented in a just and fair format, defines the quality of our democratic process.

Going forward, I am hoping that there will be an opportunity for candidates to have a forum for serious, candid public reflection on the issues that matter to them and the citizens of St. Helena.

Bobbi Monnette

St. Helena