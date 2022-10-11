Letter: Eliminating gas-powered leaf blowers

Recently, the St. Helena Star published an article entitled "St. Helena bans gas-powered leaf blowers, approves license plate cams." The new ordinance banning gas-powered leaf blowers is one that Beringer Vineyards fully supports, and as part of Treasury Wine Estates, is an initiative we are reviewing.

The article featured a photo of a gas-powered leaf blower at Beringer Vineyards in 2016. We are proud to share that we are ahead of the new ordinance and plan to eliminate gas blowers at Beringer by the end of this year. The gas blowers and tools will be replaced with battery-operated equipment.

We are deeply committed to sustainability at Beringer, which is also a part of our history. Since the beginning, in 1876, we have used techniques to save resources, such as our gravity-fed winery or naturally cool caves. Today we leverage more high-tech solutions like rainwater capture and pulse cooling for our tanks and fermentations. This method saves three to five times the energy of conventional ones. Additional plans on the horizon include landscaping improvements for extra water savings, expanding our electric vehicle fleet and chargers, and further reductions in electricity and water use through alternative wine stabilization.

The changes we are making are part of our company's more significant commitment to sustainability and the formation of the TWE 2025 Game Plan. This is a focused plan that drives sustainability in three areas:

1. Building a resilient business

2. Fostering healthy and inclusive communities

3. Producing sustainable wine

Decreasing the use of gas-powered blowers is another step in our commitment to reducing emissions, including a net-zero goal by 2030 and our membership with RE100. As part of the global renewable power initiative, we will be powered by 100% renewable energy across all our properties, including Beringer Vineyards, by 2024. The switch to 100% renewable energy has already begun at some of our properties. TWE's 2022 Sustainability Report was just released this week, and you can find more information about our company's goals and progress there.

Sustainability is at the forefront of everything we do. It is core to our values and embedded in our global ambition, and we believe it is the right way to do business now and for our future. We will continue to be stewards of the environment, advocating for and implementing similar efforts in our practices. Finally, we are excited to support and see progress in sustainability efforts across our industry and communities. These necessary improvements will allow us to continue to enjoy the wine, wineries and vineyards we cherish for the years to come.

For more information about Treasury Wine Estates, visit www.tweglobal.com. You can read about our TWE 2025 Game Plan at https://www.tweglobal.com/sustainability and read this year's Sustainability Report here: https://www.tweglobal.com/-/media/Files/Global/Sustainability/2022-Sustainability-Report.ashx.

Will Drayton

Director of Technical Viticulture and Sustainability Research, Treasury Wine Estates