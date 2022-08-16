Letter: Ellsworth endorses Dohring for St. Helena mayor

I've been honored to serve the wonderful community of St. Helena as mayor for the last four years through many remarkable and challenging times.

This is the town where I grew up, and it has been fulfilling to both myself and my family to have been a part of strengthening the foundations here so more generations can thrive and experience the benefits of this very special place that has meant so much to us.

Through all the challenges of the past few years, tremendous work has been done in fortifying our water security, enhancing our city financial and legal systems, addressing infrastructure and administrative needs, enhancing fire preparedness efforts, and prioritizing inclusivity — with much of it occurring during the challenges of a global pandemic and other emergencies such as drought and fire.

Vice Mayor Paul Dohring has been an integral part of the progress we have made here, and with our ability to protect our community through these difficult situations, and he has my full support in becoming the next mayor of St. Helena.

It's important for our community to understand that the role of vice mayor in St. Helena is not simply ceremonial, but serves a critical role as the vice chairperson in city decision-making, working closely with the mayor and city manager on all aspects of local governance.

Thus Vice Mayor Dohring is fully up to speed on the city, county, regional, state and federal aspects of what is administrated and accomplished here.

He brings keen legal and financial acumen, patience, sensitivity, values-based decision making and thoughtful foresight to the process.

I have deep confidence he has what it takes to lead St. Helena in the coming years as we navigate forward into a new and always hopeful chapter, with an incoming city manager and many exciting projects and enhancements on the horizon for St. Helena to address our city and community needs and goals.

I think as a practice, and as we see in other local agencies such as the Napa Valley Transportation Authority that both Vice Mayor Dohring and I serve on, a smooth transition of the vice chairperson role into the chairperson role offers the best opportunity for continuity in administrative matters and community progress, and helps ensure we do not miss a beat in moving our efforts forward.

Being on the council for eight years, and in the vice mayor position for four of those years, has given Paul the clearest understanding and experience of what the job of mayor here entails, including the full context and understanding of our city financial management.

While Paul and I do not always agree on everything, what I appreciate about Paul is his willingness to work together towards solutions, even if we have differing viewpoints, or come at things from different perspectives.

A good leader has the ability to be respectful of others, find consensus and have a balanced and measured approach that always finds a way to move forward. Paul has all of these positive traits and many more, including the ability to inspire the best from himself and others.

Paul has always been dedicated to standing up for everyone in the community, with a strong and understanding commitment to the underserved here, and he has been a genuine ally for equity, equality, diversity and inclusion. A community's greatness can be measured by how its most vulnerable populations are treated and cared for; I think this is where Paul and I have always had a synergy.

It is with tremendous humility, gratitude and appreciation I have had the opportunity to serve the city and community of St. Helena as mayor, and I feel honored that the citizens of this community entrusted me in this role over the past four years.

It is clear there remains much opportunity to strengthen the foundations of our city and community for the benefit of the next generations of those who live here, and all who experience the amazing town of St. Helena and the Napa Valley/Napa County.

Paul Dohring is a caring, extremely competent and dedicated public servant and community member and has my full support to lead in these efforts as the next mayor of St. Helena.

Geoff Ellsworth

Mayor, St. Helena