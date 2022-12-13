Letter: Ellsworth was right about Clover Flat

As you exit the St. Helena tree tunnel headed towards Calistoga, your eyes can’t help but focus some six miles up the road to the scarred hillside of the beautifully named Clover Flat Landfill — the very same location that last week’s St. Helena Star headlined “Landfill hit with $619K fine."

Outgoing St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth has been warning the community and raising concern of just what is and what is not happening at Clover Flat Landfill for years. As it turns out, Ellsworth, despite unrelenting criticism, has been the canary in the coal mine all along.

But what’s really concerning is that this fine is for the amount of leachate-laden storm water that was percolating through the landfill waste and into the Napa River over three years ago. And in the interim, there has been a huge increase in the volume of fire debris from nearby counties that has been accepted by Clover Flat and dumped in our midst at the top of our watershed. One can only wonder when the next shoe will drop.

Many people who live in the Napa Valley, or anywhere downstream of the Clover Flat Landfill, may not have any inclination of the magnitude and impacts of this ongoing operation. Keep in mind that everything from Clover Flat that makes its way into the Napa River also makes its way to Napa and beyond, including San Francisco Bay and the Pacific Ocean.

Fortunately, a documentary about the landfill has been created in a three-part video, “Garbage and Greed: Trashed in the Napa Valley.” Each part focuses on a different aspect of the ongoing saga of Clover Flat Landfill using both firsthand and expert testimony. It is extremely well done and very sobering to those of us who live here and love all that Napa Valley has to offer. But, if we are to save this beautiful place for future generations, we have to take a hard cold look at the reality and act accordingly.

It is not playing in movie houses, but if you want to see the video, you can visit the website garbageandgreednapavalley.com.

This is our home. And as you think about the holidays, consider the gift you can leave to future generations by taking care of the home we live in today.

Peace and happy holidays to all.

Norm Manzer

St. Helena