As the Church Secretary I would like to write to the editor about the elm trees taken down at the St. Helena Seventh-Day Adventist Church. This has been a matter of conversation in the community, and after receiving a request to write about it and submit it to the paper I am doing so to the editor.

A few years ago we spent a lot of money having all those trees trimmed so that they would be healthier and hopefully not drop any more large limbs. But in the last three years we have had drought and fires that have left those trees weakened. They were planted in the early 1960s when the church was finished and are around 60 years old.

During the last three years we have had numerous large and extra-large limbs come down with the high winds we now have fairly often in St. Helena. We have had two cars totaled, and two cars that have sustained major damage. What if those limbs had fallen on someone walking in that parking lot? We also had two other limbs hit and damage our railings by bending them. With Mother Nature giving us so much rain after many years of drought, the trees were a hazard to humans and a very dangerous one, with falling limbs weighing several hundred pounds.

This has been a subject not taken lightly and we began to realize we had a problem that could really hurt someone. During this time we were also contacted by PG&E about taking the elm trees down because they were diseased. The process took months with PG&E but we finally got a call that they were ready to take them down so we moved ahead with the project.

The trees were beautiful, and we are sad to see them go as well, but also relieved that no one was seriously hurt when they dropped their limbs. We even had a neighbor calling to complain about the dead limbs on the trees that were hanging over the sidewalk, and they did not want them to become a road hazard.

This is why the decision to take them out was made. It was for safety. Our plan is to put something else with less potential for disease in their place once the ground settles for a while. We just finished getting the stumps ground out, and we need to let the dirt settle before we do the next step.

Melanie Ward

Secretary, St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church