Letter: End mayoral elections?

Recently, the City Council has unanimously approved Measure G, a June 7th ballot measure that would end St. Helena mayoral elections. If passed, our council would consist of five members serving four year terms and choosing its a mayor within their own ranks.

As quoted in the Feb 10 Star, “Supporters of the idea have said it would enhance collaboration among councilmembers and reduce the cost and divisiveness of mayoral elections.”

Independent of whether this is a good or bad measure, what is missing is some background in why perhaps we are now contemplating this change. The last mayoral election was a three way race ... resulting in a Mayor who didn’t win with a minimum 50% of the votes. This is not to disparage the current Mayor but simply reflect on the reality that the majority of voters in St. Helena are probably not happy with the outcome. There were no options in place for a second consideration at the ballot box.

In my opinion, I think if Measure G fails on the June ballot, there should be a backup measure for the voters to choose with a rank-voting option.

Ranked-choice voting is an electoral system that allows people to vote for multiple candidates, in order of preference. Instead of just choosing who you want to win, you fill out the ballot saying who is your first choice, second choice, or third choice (or more as needed) for each position.

You can google "rank voting" and read the pros and cons and decided for yourself. Some of the advantages that caught my interest was that it discourages negative campaigning and increases the number of candidates from underrepresented groups.

My vote is for an addendum Measure G with the rank-voting option.

Respectfully submitted,

Oliver Caldwell

St. Helena