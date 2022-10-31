Letter: Eric Hall as Top Chef

I read Paul Dohring’s rebuttal to Jeff Green’s Oct. 19 "Eric Hall for Mayor" letter and it raised more questions than answers about Paul’s vision for our town. St. Helena is at a serious crossroad following years of lacking economic performance and requires a mayor who leads with bigger vision and political courage. While the council works together, the mayor is the Head Chef who can multitask and think about everything at once. Eric Hall has demonstrated he is that Head Chef.

Paul’s rebuttal felt one-dimensional. Most actions that Paul pointed out as success in raising revenues spoke to dollars from citizens’ pockets through increased taxes, bond measures and water rate increases. I can’t help but anticipate that our wallet is the well that Paul will lead the council to return to. Paul also noted his cost cutting efforts. While prudent expense management is important, it does not foster growth. St. Helena has an undebatable need for overhaul in our infrastructure — the current pump failure at the Stonebridge Well is a timely example. This overhaul comes at a price tag of $175 million — that’s $70,000 a household over time if we don’t come up with new approaches to revenue.

Paul states that as mayor he will “boldly advocate for solutions that can command Council and community support … ” Tough decisions lie ahead, and most will not be unanimously popular. Past city councils, of which Paul has been a senior member, generally pay a consultant then do nothing when faced with unpopular decisions. Our mayor must be able to stand up to discord and the din of the “loudest voices” and lead the council to merited and conclusive action.

We face a critical choice regarding who should lead the council. Think of the community of St. Helena as joint owners of a well-known restaurant that isn’t what is used to be with declining service and tattered décor. What will it take to earn back the Michelin Star? Some owners want to play it safe and keep Paul in the kitchen as the Head Chef and hold back Eric as one of the cooks. They are worried about the unknown new cooks. Others see Eric as the Top Chef, who will readily guide and work with the existing and new cooks to make the restaurant a success. These owners see that Eric’s fresh perspective and new ideas will be lost under a Chef who will continue to set the menu based on what worked in the past. I am fatigued with the same old Mac-n-Cheese and think we need a new menu, one that earns three Michelin Stars. My vote is for Eric Hall.

Jim Anderson

St. Helena