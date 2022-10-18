Letter: Eric Hall for mayor

The July 14 Star editorial ("Let's talk about revenue") reported on St. Helena’s need to spend $175 million to upgrade and repair our deteriorating infrastructure. A Sept. 15 news article ("Rate study marches ahead") comments on the recent report that we need to increase our annual spending for projects from $1.5 million to $5.5 million PLUS another $1.5 million on sewer. Most of these projects should and could have been addressed over the past decades.

Our elected officials either chose not to address the critical repairs and replacements or lacked the courage to face the voters and raise the revenue at a time when the costs were much cheaper than now.

Mr. Dohring is not the sole councilmember responsible for the ongoing deterioration of St. Helena’s assets, but during the last eight-years while other mayors and councilmembers were coming and going, he did hold senior tenure.

If he does become mayor, will he be able to make up for lost time and find new revenue to fix all that continues to deteriorate ... storm drains, water pipes and pumps, sewer system, roads, sidewalks and civic buildings on Main Street? Does Mr. Dohring have a plan to help the City find the extra millions of dollars needed to immediately staff up City Hall to functional capacity? How can we get anything fixed in town if we do not put effort into recruiting quality staff, at competitive market salaries, to do the work?

Continuing to hire expensive professional consultants and formulate citizen ad-hoc committees will not move the ball forward and it’s unclear from Mr. Dohring's website and campaign resources that there will be clearly defined plans to find new revenue. The city is already living off its reserves for operational costs and has no reserves for capital improvements. Will new revenue again just end up coming out of our pockets in the form of more bonds and higher taxes?

In contrast, Eric Hall, Mr. Dohring’s competitor for mayor, has already found and secured other means to find revenue. He is the one, as expressed and commended by Senator Bill Dodd, who reached out to California state and federal officials to secure the critical $1.5 million grant to fix the Rutherford pump station. That pump was almost shot, which is the main feed of water from the Napa to St. Helena. Thank you, Eric Hall!

When one of our stores on Main Street was faced with eviction, Eric Hall reached out to one of our absentee landlord and both kept the store in town and filled one of our empty storefronts. Again, thank you, Eric Hall.

Therefore, I’m voting for the one candidate who seems to be engaged in finding new ways to ensure a dependable city water supply ... water that will be subsidized by sources other than always from my pocketbook. In my opinion, that one candidate who would be the best Mayor to preside over the council, direct City staff to focus on top priorities and define the City’s agenda, is Eric Hall. That’s my vote! I thank Paul for his service but it is time for a change.

Jeff Green

St. Helena

Dohring provided the following response:

"I appreciate the invitation to respond to this letter (with author’s name not disclosed). I know that the author is frustrated that more progress has not been made on streets, sidewalks, and infrastructure. I too have been frustrated and want to explain how I have channeled my concerns into direct action. During my tenure, I have creatively tackled many of our challenges, increased city revenues, and cut city costs.

"When I joined the Council in late 2014, the City was far behind in its basic commitments. It faced a state regulatory agency fine of millions of dollars over a 5 million-gallon sewage spill. New City management discovered a $1.9 million liability from improper grant charges by the Flood Control Project. Upper York Creek Dam, slated for removal since the 1990s, had yet to be removed (at a cost of $7 million). The City was far behind in maintaining its capital plant — water, wastewater, and general fund projects, including roads, sidewalks, and storm drains. In 2014, the City lacked sufficient revenues to begin to work its way out of these problems.

"In 2012, before my time, a local sales tax initiative was rejected by the voters, due in significant part to inadequate voter education. Throughout my eight years on the Council, I have worked hard to convey to our residents our immense infrastructure and revenue needs. In fact, I was responsible for initiating the SHAPE committee and the Facilities Condition and Needs Assessment (FCNA) to help our community better understand our revenue needs and to prioritize capital improvements in a long-term financial plan. I pushed to update our Integrated Utility Master Plan and Capital Improvement Plan, neither of which had been updated in years.

"As a result of these community education and advocacy efforts, our city’s prospects for enhanced revenues have improved significantly. In 2016 residents approved by a large majority Measure D, our local sales tax initiative (the same initiative that had failed miserably in 2012). Our General Fund Reserve is currently over $9 million. Our General Fund revenue has nearly doubled from $9 million in 2014 to almost $18 million in Fiscal Year 2021/2022. (Calistoga’s FY 2021/22 General Fund revenue was $15.70 million. Yountville’s was $12.35 million.)

"Additionally, water and wastewater ratepayers accepted large rate increases to address aging infrastructure, and we passed Measure E to increase the Transient Occupancy Tax by 1% to fund affordable housing.

"With my strong support, we also approved the Farmstead Restaurant Expansion and Hotel Project that will generate significant city revenue, fund a recycled water pipeline, and provide $3.2 million to affordable housing.

"Likewise, I worked with our municipal finance experts, engineers, and ballot measure advisors and, along with our Council, helped rally our community to approve a $19.15 million GO Bond (Measure H) to further address infrastructure.

"I also initiated a joint-use concept, and together with Council Member Mary Koberstein, negotiated a lease to relocate City Hall/Police to Napa Valley College. This collaborative, creative effort will allow us to repurpose the city’s Railroad Avenue and Main Street properties for mixed use, housing, or visitor accommodations, depending on the policy direction of the Council as a whole.

"More recently we commenced a new water and wastewater rate study to restore more equitable tiered rates and produce additional revenues to rebuild water and wastewater infrastructure. We recently broke ground on a $16.2 million Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade to produce significant recycled water for our community.

"Additionally, I used my legal background and legal insight to reduce the City’s annual attorney’s fees budget by nearly $500,000 by changing our city attorney, implementing litigation management policies, and creating an attorney review process.

"I intend to continue to explore other cost cutting strategies, including shared services with our neighboring cities in the areas of traffic enforcement, police dispatch, regional shuttles, water conservation and supplies, fire prevention and preparation, code enforcement, and water and wastewater operations.

"More public funding, along with trusted, effective leadership, will be needed going forward. If elected mayor, I will work with the author and all who want our City to address its needs (including upgraded streets and sidewalks) through further revenue enhancements, including revenue bonds issued through our water and wastewater enterprise funds, construction loans secured by future year Measure T sale tax revenues or a real property transfer tax.

"As mayor, I will continue to boldly advocate for solutions that can command Council and community support, so that our challenges are confronted and resolved.

"(The opinions expressed herein are mine individually and are not intended to represent the official positions of the City of St. Helena or the St. Helena City Council.)"