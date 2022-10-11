Letter: Eric Hall for St. Helena mayor

I’ve been following both candidates for mayor. Today, I write to endorse Eric Hall for mayor and encourage you to vote for him too.

Why? Because Eric’s skills and experience in both government and the private sector make him best suited to lead St. Helena now and through the immediate future. Today’s challenges are unlike anything that any prior mayor or council has faced. Eric’s 35 years of management leadership make him uniquely qualified to help guide our community forward.

Ask Eric what he enjoys the most, and he will say teaching. He likes to work with students — with other people — to help them achieve and perform to the best of their abilities.

Ask Eric about his career, and you will learn that he has helped organizations and businesses successfully overcome challenges, adapt and thrive. Eric Hall has a long and successful track record of overcoming obstacles and leading diverse organizations through periods of change.

His skills and experience are exactly what St. Helena needs now. Are there other ways of organizing how the City delivers services to the community? Can the City provide more services for less? How can the council work with staff so they both can perform their jobs more effectively? These are just a few of the things he’s thinking about.

Eric shares our values — environmental and economic sustainability, community engagement, diversity, inclusivity, accountability, ensuring St. Helena’s future for the next generation. He is thorough, committed and a good communicator.

And he has the right temperament for the job. He has avoided the temptation to drive a wedge — subtly or directly — between himself and other candidates. During his term on the council, he’s withstood unfounded attacks on his integrity. He has worked quietly and successfully with others in government throughout the county and also earned their support.

In my view, Eric has both the desire and skills to work with the City Council and our community to achieve a better future for St. Helena.

Please join me and vote for Eric Hall for mayor.

Georg Salzner

St. Helena