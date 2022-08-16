Letter: Facts about the trash island

Have you ever been to the beach? Was there trash on the sand? Well, then you should hear about an island in the Pacific Ocean that is made of trash and is twice the size of Texas. This island was discovered in 1997 and is still growing today. According to Wikipedia, there are two sections of this island: the Eastern Patch is between California and Hawaii, and the Western Patch is between Hawaii and Japan.

This is a lot of just plastic and trash gathering together in the Pacific. To be more exact, there are 2.7 million metric tons of plastic floating in the ocean! I don’t know about you, but to me that seems like a lot of plastic. Most of this plastic’s main sources are from China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Thailand. If these plastic islands keep growing, marine life will keep suffering from the trash. For example, can you picture the plastic rings that you find connecting cans of soda at the grocery store? Well, these rings can be found on these islands hurting turtles, birds and other animals that live in a habitat close to the island. The animals are harmed when the rings get around their necks and strangle them. Adding on to the details about trash harming animals, sea turtles are choking on plastic bags that look like food to them.

There might be some solutions to the problem of the plastic islands. The first idea that we could do to stop these islands from growing is to stop dumping trash into the ocean. You could also stop using plastic and start using reusable items such as reusable water bottles and not plastic water bottles. Another idea is to choose biodegradable plastics. There is at least one company that is thinking about collecting the trash, recycling it, and turning it into building materials. Finally, there are bacteria that eat plastic that could be placed on the two sections of the island to help break down the plastic trash.

In conclusion, there is trash out in the Pacific Ocean that is harming the ocean environment because humans are not taking care of their garbage properly. Right now, we need to take charge and deal with this terrible, destructive plastic.

Beatrix Wagner

Journalism Class

Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School

St. Helena