County government’s admirably claimed “Tradition of Stewardship” is under siege on Lodi Lane in Napa Valley.

In late April of 2023, citizens living within 1,000 feet of publicly traded Duckhorn Vineyards Winery on Lodi Lane at Silverado Trail were provided the legal notice of a Permit Major Modification to Duckhorn’s use permit. Duckhorn is seeking approval for the construction of 62,000 square feet plus industrial-scale wine production facilities — football field-sized — producing some 300,000 gallons of wine annually, together with a 20-foot-wide paved road from Lodi Lane to the industrial site both occupying Napa County’s storied Agricultural Preserve.

The wine factory together with tanks holding over 420,000 gallons of water is approximately 600 feet from one long-standing residence, and the paved road about 200 feet from another. Wedded to the industrial expansion in the Agricultural Preserve is the more than doubling of the size of Duckhorn’s existing hospitality structure and the increase of visitations by appointment to almost 80,000, plus marketing, auctions and special events spiking the total to approximately 94,000 annually.

Napa County Planning, Building, and Environmental Services determined that the massive Duckhorn expansion would have “less than significant” or “no impact” on traffic on Lodi Lane, a 24- to 30-foot-wide historic rural road with virtually no shoulders; unsignalized T-intersections both east and west — Highway 29 and the Silverado Trail — both with blind curves both north and south and a 50 mph speed limit, and a one-lane, 17-foot-wide unstable bridge built in 1930 over the Napa River.

The county notice allotted the public 30 days to submit written responses to the proposal directed to a county planner who authored the “less than significant” or “no impact” conclusions. The hearing on Duckhorn's proposal was scheduled the day immediately following the comment period deadline. Citizens desiring to offer oral testimony at the hearing were permitted three minutes each.

Three of the five planning commissioners in attendance, Whitmer, Dameron and Phillips, voted to endorse the Duckhorn proposal without response to either written or oral citizen concerns and opinions. The county planner who authored the traffic conclusion to whom all citizen-written commentary was to be addressed evidenced no acknowledgement of any citizen-written or oral concerns and opinions either prior to, during, or subsequent to the hearing.

This disturbingly epitomizes Napa County’s contemporary “Tradition of Stewardship” toward public participation in the governmental decision-making process.

The sole mechanism available for a citizen to have his or her concerns and opinions considered by the Board of Supervisors who will either approve or disapprove the Planning Commission's Duckhorn decision is to pay $1,000 to file an appeal within 10 days of the decision, and another 10 days to subject documentation supporting the appeal. All appellants are also required to submit title reports on all properties within the 1,000-foot demarcation — along with pre-printed mailing labels to each property — that costs another $500 payable to a title company — and nearly $500 more to the county for administrative costs associated with placing the matter on the agenda of the Board of Supervisors (the charge for inserting the appellant’s name on the agenda, for example, is $60).

Arguably, a citizen is fined $2,000 for seeking to participate authentically in the approval process for Duckhorn Vineyards Winery's proposed transformation of a rural road in the Agricultural Preserve. The hearing on the appeal of Preserve Lodi Lane is scheduled for Nov. 7 at the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

John D. Murphy

St. Helena