We've lived in Angwin for 34 years and our kids grew up wandering around in the woods and scrub. We took a picture of our son in 1998 in front of the biggest fir tree on Sentinel Hill. That tree is long gone, and the spot is now in the middle of a vineyard.

Hikes to Linda Falls have always been special to us and we supported the efforts to have it placed in the Land Trust. Now the flora, fauna and water are threatened there too. I know we don't own the land, but the land and trees and water are important to us.

We feel sad and threatened by new vineyard development. It's as if someone decided our yard and water would be better used for them to make money.

We don't drink, and see alcohol as being recreational at best, and destructive at worst. It's not a needed crop, and it's hard to see it as "agriculture." Vineyards are not "rural" but are actually development that is increasingly impacting our rural community. There are more and more places we can't go anymore, and the glut of vineyards is taking over the landscape.

A couple years ago we heard a vintner say, "Due to water and climate issues, we may only have 10 more years to grow wine grapes in the Napa Valley. We need to grow what we can while we have a chance."

This sounds so alarming and harmful! Are we going to keep allowing this to continue in the Napa Valley?

Judy Egnew Ness

Angwin