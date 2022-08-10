Letter: Festival needs to be more respectful of neighbors

Well, fellow St. Helenans, what was your experience with the Blue Note Jazz Festival — aka BottleRock/St. Helena — two weekends ago? At 6,000 partygoers daily, plus musicians, vendors and staff, the body count that overwhelmed St. Helena exceeded 20,000 people.

Everyone I have talked to wondered how in blazes something like that could take over the airwaves and streets of our St. Helena. Yes, Charles Krug Winery again showed us that wine profits are down and event center shindigs are what is needed for our town of less than 6,000. Ticket prices ranged from $225 to $1,500.

Our home is half a mile from the event across the Napa River and the Silverado Trail. Hard to believe that a neighbor would do such a thing. And while the Jazz Festival promoter, Blue Note, is not our neighbor, hard to believe that Charles Krug owner Marc Mondavi would do this to us. But he did.

I got a copy of the use permit issued by the city of St. Helena, and while there is a 10 p.m. curfew for the noise to end, there is no limit as to how loud it can be. None. And while there are all kinds of warnings to Blue Note of performing as promised, there are no penalties stated in the permit. Is there any reason why someone like Blue Note would care to abide by such a nebulous “permit” if there are no penalties? All three nights had the noise continuing until after 10 p.m.

On Saturday evening at 10:10 p.m. I called St. Helena Police about the noise. The dispatcher said that all three of our officers were besieged with trying to direct traffic on Highway 29 and could not reach the promoter to end the music. It finally ended that night at 10:25 p.m.

Normally our little town has two police officers on duty for the entire business and residential areas. That Saturday night they had a third new officer, but all of them were consumed with traffic duties at the Krug end of town.

SHPD Chief Hartley said that in the event of a serious issue in town, the officers would have responded, but how? If you tried to maneuver Highway 29 that weekend, you would have seen that vehicles with red lights and sirens would have had a difficult time responding and penetrating the jazz fans who had plugged up the highway, Deer Park Road and the Silverado Trail.

Blue Note’s application to the city stated that all attendees would be notified that there was no on-street parking in St. Helena, yet Main, Elmhurst, Park and Pratt Avenues plus Deer Park Road, Silverado Trail and Fawn Park Road were all bumper to bumper.

Deer Park Road and Silverado Trail had cars parked on the bike lanes, causing partygoers to walk in the traffic lanes in their varying states of sobriety. There was no enforcement of this by any agency. Chief Hartley said it was out of the city’s jurisdiction. The only cars towed were those parked on the Deer Park Road and Napa River bridge. The city’s use permit required that all event parking must be at Krug. It obviously didn’t go down as promised. No surprise.

So where do we go from here? Is there another Blue Note or similar application in the works? Wouldn’t it have been appropriate that a city employee be on scene during this event to note all problems and lack of compliance? Does the SHPD have an after-the-fact report being submitted to our city planner that would preclude a repeat of such a fiasco in the future?

Unless you want to have another one of these bombshells dropped on us again, I urge you to make your thoughts known to our mayor and city council.

Norm Manzer

St. Helena