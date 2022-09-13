Letter: Former mayor supports Dohring

I am joining St. Helena’s two previous mayors in endorsing Paul Dohring.

Paul has demonstrated his commitment to St Helena through his years of service to this community. He has spent thousands of hours listening to residents and businesses, reading and questioning extensive detailed reports, and participating in decisions and actions relating to infrastructure, public safety, labor negotiations, transportation, finances, wildfires, community concerns and the ever-changing State legislation’s new requirements and restrictions.

Knowledge and experience are invaluable assets to us. Paul has extensive experience in St Helena’s governmental history as well as the State, County, environmental, social and legal arenas of the past and future that markedly influence, and sometimes control, the city’s decisions. He is uniquely positioned to negotiate the ongoing complexities of city government to ensure the maximum benefit to St. Helena.

Through years of interaction with residents as both a neighbor and vice-mayor, Paul has gained wide-spread knowledge of the foremost concerns and core values of our community, as well as our culture of agriculture, history, small town life, local businesses and community caring. During his years of service, he has pro-actively gathered public input on important city decisions and remained open-minded to out-of-the-box alternatives in a rapidly changing world.

Trust in elected officials is essential to bring a community together despite opposing views and differing preferences. Paul has demonstrated decision making throughout the years on issues that have had no financial relevance to him, keeping St. Helena’s well being at the top of every decision.

What matters most is finding a candidate who demonstrates capabilities that will ensure the best possible outcomes for the community. We will never find candidates in any election where we agree with all their positions. I have had different perspectives from Paul, and I imagine I will continue to do so in the future from time to time. But I endorsing Paul because he is a leader with strong 2-way communication skills, a deep understanding of our community and navigating the complexities of government, and who maintains a dedicated focus on St. Helena residents, businesses and city operations necessary to move us forward.

Ann Nevero

St. Helena mayor, 2013-2014