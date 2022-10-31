Letter: Former mayor supports Dohring

I am writing in support of Paul Dohring as the next Mayor of St. Helena, because I believe Paul has the essential skills and knowledge to lead with wisdom and vigor. Paul has served on the City Council and acted as Vice Mayor. Before moving his family to St. Helena, Paul served on the Planning Commission and City Council in Calistoga. He has many years of experience in city government. Paul knows the ropes.

One tough lesson of a council member or Mayor is understanding the obligations and parameters of the position. The leadership form in St. Helena is the City Manager-City Council style. This form has been adopted in over 3,000 California cities. There are volumes of information on this style. The role of Mayor and Council members is to make decisions, set policy and provide direction to the staff and City Manager. In accord with the Brown Act, this must take place at a noticed public meeting after a vote of the Council members.

The job of the City Manager is to supervise the staff. He or she does the hiring, firing and training. When the Mayor acts beyond this assigned role by attempting to manage employees the political process is undermined and the voice of the people as expressed by the Council is undermined. I have served for fifteen years in St. Helena on the School Board and City Council, having the honor to serve as Mayor. It took me some time to understand this important distinction between setting policy and managing. Through Paul Dohring's years of public service and his work as an attorney, he has learned this lesson and will serve the citizens of St. Helena with distinction. He deserves your vote.

Frank Toller

Former St. Helena mayor