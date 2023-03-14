Free Tax Counseling is back at the St. Helena Public Library every Thursday through Thursday, April 13.
Middle- and low-income taxpayer appointments can be made at 707-965-5010 on hour intervals between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Bring a copy of your 2021 tax return and all 2022 tax forms and documents to your appointment, along with each taxpayer's photo ID and Social Security card/current IRS document with Social Security number.
Your SHPL Tax Team is looking forward to seeing and helping you get your taxes filed for 2022.
Holly Rogers
St. Helena Public Library Tax Counselor