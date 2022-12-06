Letter: From Calistoga's mayor-elect

The paramount principle of our democracy is participation. I'm heartened that so many residents were active in our recent election on behalf of ideas or candidates they supported. Posting signs, writing letters, making donations, discussing issues — Calistogans' participation affirms the democratic process. That makes a community healthy.

I particularly appreciate the Calistogans who offered their services as candidates — thank you all! In my new term as mayor, in the context of respecting our small-town character, I'll continue to try to be responsive to your input. I always remember: It's not the council but you, the public, who are ultimately in charge. Please let us on your council know what's important for you.

If for reasons of policy or even personality I wasn't your choice for mayor, I invite you to reach out and let me know. I'll be a good listener for what you want, if you tell me what it is. Let's cross that bridge. Very possibly we may be closer than you think.

Many residents expressed satisfaction with my occasional email updates about local affairs. If you didn't receive them but would like to, please let me know.

Our little town cannot be all things to all people. But — especially if we forgo shallow world-class vanities — with a new council we can continue our mission, to: welcome visitors; show compassion for the needy; plumb our artistic depths; embrace our semi-rural heritage; respect our environment; nurture our youth; honor our seniors; and cultivate the friendly neighborliness that defines our small town.

Sincerely,

Donald Williams

Calistoga