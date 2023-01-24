Letter: Garden was a visionary community leader

Stonebridge Housing lost our beloved founder, David Garden, who passed away Jan. 17. David was 92 years old!

Mr. David Garden was the driving force behind the development of the Stonebridge Affordable Housing Homes. The community room is named in his honor. The groundwork for the homes began in 1988 and the construction was completed in October of 1993.

David’s dream was to build quality, temporary homes for families that would act as a bridge to those families eventually owning their own homes. That dream has become a reality many times over. Stonebridge homes offer the best of affordable housing.

The Stonebridge parcel is 5-plus acres, comprised of 80 family homes, a management office, this community room, laundry facilities, ample recreational open spaces, with two children's play structures, a pavilion with a barbecue area, and a 40-parcel community garden equipped with drip irrigation system.

David was a local hero to many, a visionary, and a community leader. He will be greatly missed.

Leo Ainsworth

President, Stonebridge Housing