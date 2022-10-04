Letter: Give ‘em bread and circuses

As St. Helena’s grape harvest is winding down, the harvest of local emails is ongoing for mayoral candidate Eric Hall, who communicates with me as a “friend and supporter.” I am neither.

Having perhaps borrowed my email address from communications with city council, he asked “Do you have the need for speed?” by way of inviting me to RSVP to a free movie at the Cameo. (A good way to harvest more emails.) Since Hall is clearly following the give-them-bread-and-circuses playbook described by Roman poet Juvenal, I’m holding out for the free lunch.