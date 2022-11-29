Letter: Give!Guide makes giving easy

It’s the giving time of year, and Napa Valley CanDo wants to help make your end-of-year giving easy with the 10th anniversary edition of the Give!Guide. Napa Valley CanDo is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization which has hosted the annual Give!Guide since 2013, raising over $4 million for local-serving nonprofits in nine years. This year the Give!Guide features a record 72 nonprofits who work hard to make our communities strong, resilient, and vibrant. When you visit CanDoGiveGuide.org you’ll see brief profiles about each of them which describe the incredible and diverse ways they serve the people, and animals, of Napa County.

A unique aspect of the Give!Guide is that it allows donors to contribute to any number of nonprofits with a single click on the website. For those who prefer to donate with a check, just look for the Donation Form on the website. The Give!Guide also encourages people of any financial means to show their support with donations starting at $10 per nonprofit — everyone has the opportunity to be a philanthropist! The campaign runs from Nov. 29 (“Giving Tuesday” — a global generosity movement) through Dec. 31. Please take a moment to check out, and support, the great work that these 72 nonprofits do to enhance and strengthen our communities at CanDoGiveGuide.org.