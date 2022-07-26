Letter: Give the St. Helena Public Library its due

One of the treasures of St. Helena is our Public Library. Last year (2021) the employees as a whole won the Chamber of Commerce's annual "Employee of the Year."

This is not your grandmother's library where shushing was the order of the day. The St. Helena Public Library is our very own de facto community center serving the entire upper valley as well as those visiting from far away. Besides all the normal library functions of checking out books or videos, it has outside picnic areas, 24-hour Wi-Fi, an art gallery, cooling station on super-hot days, communications hub during fires, community meeting room, story hour, puppet shows, safe after-school workspace for students waiting to be picked up by their parents, special presentations on a wide variety of topics, tax help, electronic help, reference help, ongoing book sale, world-class wine library — I could go on and on. And to all of that wonderful, helpful, caring staff.

And that's why I am writing. In the recent budget someone seems to have forgotten that the library has been operating without two staff persons, one for two years and another for one year. There is a modest amount in the budget to provide an increase in the amount of part-time staffing, but no money for the full-time positions and no increase to bring staff up to parity with wages of other libraries. So we are expecting more and more out of already overworked, underpaid staff.

We always seem to have money for this study and that consultant but how about paying the people we have what they are worth so that they will stay? The city of St. Helena keeps losing staff. Why? I for one think the library is one of our greatest assets. The city needs to give it their due.

Kelly Wheaton

St. Helena