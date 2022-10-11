Letter: Giving is stylish

This is the third year that the Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley are asking our community to participate in a one-day-only event of giving. We are collecting new or gently used purses and/or personal items for women in need.

During this Thanksgiving season of giving, let us all support and bring hope to women in need in our valley. We are asking the community to donate travel-size toiletries, sunglasses, scarves, socks and gift cards, etc. These items will be used to fill the purses and then be distributed to several women’s shelters/agencies and safe houses throughout the Napa Valley.

These items may be brought to the Presbyterian Church at 1428 Spring St. in St. Helena between 10 and 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Club members will then fill the purses at their monthly meeting.

Donations for supplies and gift cards are gratefully appreciated. Please make your check out to:

Federated Women

P.O. Box 383

St. Helena, CA 94574

Write “Purses of Hope” on memo line. Club Tax ID #51-0137397 nonprofit 501(c)(3).

Gratefully,

Annette Smith and Donna Kelley

Chairpersons for Purses of Hope