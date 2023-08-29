Kudos to Tom Belt for his informative letter to the editor "What happened to money for water projects?" printed in the Star on Aug. 24.

In the past, I remember the city management and City Council pleading their case to dramatically increase our water rates. This subject comes up every time the council hires a consultant. That happens so often, our citizens are probably confused as to what was promised in the past. I know I am.

Mr. Belt seems to have accurate information about the projected projects promised in return for our compliance with the rate increases. Even in the private sector, in the example of a monopolized enterprise, the customers still seem to get what they pay for, even if they are paying too much. I guess that doesn't fit in a monopolized public enterprise. If you think a government is not a monopoly, just try not buying their product (paying taxes). You are required to buy their products; having no other choice seems to define a monopoly.

Anyway, thank you, Mr. Belt. Maybe if the Napa Valley Register journalists asked the St. Helena city manager or City Council, we might see some publicized answers as to where all that money went and why we haven't started any of the Capital Improvement Projects.

Leslie Dunlap

St. Helena