Letter: Gordie's farewell tour

Hello. Hi.

I’m Gordie The Mailman. (Yes, my legal name. Look it up.)

I have been many things to many people.

Now, I will leave the post office after 34 years, being some things to some people.

Sure … 34 years isn’t that long to some, but it’s the journey that I set out for and will be finishing on February 25th.

I could quietly sail off, but c’mon, you know me better.

First. There is no me, if not for Peter Mennen.

He rolled the dice on a 22-year-old, long-haired, eyeglasses-wearing goofball, and Saint Helena is a little different because he knew I would/could make a difference in 1988.

Sounds like I’m a bit conceited in my description, but the truth is, Saint Helena is the perfect spot for “outsiders” and non-conformists.

Both esoteric and everyday people (shout out to Sly).

Second. This town (Go-Go’s reference) accepted me and all of my eccentricities and I thank you all.

Many changes in Saint Helena over my tenure, but still remains an amazing place to have fallen into.

So …

I joked about a contest, but those that understand will decorate their porches to help my tears be happy.

77% of my life has been your custodian of mail. A privilege and an honor.

Schedule:

February 21st is the beginning of my farewell tour.

C1 — Fulton, Railroad, Tripoli, Crinella, Park, Pratt, Elmhurst, Granger, Quail, Partridge, Saint Andrews, Alexander, Madrona, Hillview, Andrea, Spring Mt, Oak (partial) Kearny (partial) Stockton (partial) Vineyard, Doris, Scott, Madrona.

22nd: C2 — Downtown! My haunt for many years, but now includes upper Main.

St. Helena Pharmacy through the Library and the no longer Terra and Cindy’s.

Church Street (where I spent many lunches with my now wife), Pope Street, Edwards, Hunt, Monte Vista and Grove.

23rd: C3 — Gott’s through Chaix.

Vidovich, a bit of Main, Grayson, Crane, Vallejo, Community, El Bonita, Kennedy, Sulphur Springs, ARROWHEAD, Lewelling, Inglewood, Tokay, Stanton, Moorhead, Zinfandel, Davis, Cabernet, Gamay, Inglewood, Wheeler, Victoria, Mt. View, Garden, Walnut, Vineland, Zygmunt, Stice.

24th: C4 — Oak, Pine, Kearney, Adams, Oak, Tainter, Stockton, Pine, Allyn, Hudson, Spring, Springbrook Ct., Sylvaner, Reisling, Chardonnay, Chablis, Pinot, Colombard, Spring.

25th: C5 — (My route) final day. A Saturday.

Oak Street, Mitchell, Saint James, Hasty, Wallis, Voorhees, Nemo, Reed, Crane, Hudson, Olive, Birch, Valley View.

Business section! Duckhorn through the veterinarian at 584 Main. Dowdell and all points in between. Charter Oak, McCorkle, Madrona, Stalla Granada, Allison, Brown, SILVERADO ORCHARDS!, College Avenue, Peppertree, Meadowcreek, Starr, Harvest, Starr, Pope and at last Paulson to finish.

Gordie Adams

St. Helena