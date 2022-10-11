Letter: Hall campaign's alarming donations

The campaign contribution numbers are in and worthy of a closer look because the "who" and "how much" often tell you much more about the candidates than anything in the postcards and fliers that are starting to flood our mailboxes…or the size and quantity of their yard signs. And, quite frankly, the numbers in the St. Helena mayoral race are both staggering and concerning. Most alarming is the number of $4,900 contributions Eric Hall has received and who and where they came from.

First of all, a $4,900 contribution in an election that has (according to John Tuteur's office) only 3,493 registered voters should not be allowed. But it is allowed. And Hall certainly took advantage of it by accepting five individual contributions of $4,900, totaling $24,500. That represents 56% of the total funding he has received for this election! That means that five individuals could have more power and influence in our town than everyone else!

But it's worse than that. Of those five contributors to Eric Hall, only one, Cindy Pawclyn, is from St. Helena! The other four don't even live in Napa County!

Joseph Berchtold, president of Live Nation Entertainment, is from Los Angeles. (Check out the website and decide for yourself if you think St. Helena needs more of that.)

Antonio Castellucci, lives in Belvedere. He has a Winery Design and Use Permit for 567 Pope Street, which is currently under review by the City of St. Helena. The traffic impact report prepared for the City in 2018, suggests an all-way stop sign at Starr Avenue and traffic lights at College Avenue and the Silverado Trail will be needed to mitigate the increased volumes of traffic on Pope Street. Will Castelucci's $4,900 contribution to Hall help expedite this plan? (Castellucci also give $500 to Hall's opponent, Paul Dohring! Which makes you wonder. Is he hedging his bets?)

Mark Hall, Eric Hall's brother, lives in Fairfax and is the president and CEO of Hall Equities Group, "a private, full-service real estate investment, development, and property management company." According to their website, "We're trusted by a select group of private investors to organize and manage real estate investment opportunities on their behalf." What do you suppose their plans are for St. Helena should Eric Hall be elected?

And then there's $4,900 from Walnut Creek Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Concord and listing Merle D. Hall, Eric Hall's father, as its president. But a Google search also turns up a Walnut Creek Holdings, Inc based in Panama, a foreign tax haven! Its website indicates it is a "privately held digital asset management company." No officers, partners, or individuals are listed…just an address in Panama. Are the two corporations related? We don't know. And that's a problem.

But Mark and Merle aren't the only family members interested in seeing Eric become the next mayor of St. Helena. Rebecca Hall ($500) of Hall Realty Service in Concord and Carolyn Hall ($100) have also contributed to Eric's campaign, making the Hall family's combined contribution $10,580. None of them lives in Napa County, let alone St. Helena.

And that's another measure of how a candidate might serve his constituents: the number of people who sent money that live in the community. In this regard, Hall fails miserably. Only 45% of the money he raised came from people who live in St. Helena.

Mayoral candidate Paul Dohring's record tells a very different story. Of the 45 people who contributed to Dohring's campaign, 41 (91%) live in St. Helena. Equally important, the majority of his campaign contributions were for $250 or less. While this is still beyond the reach of many people who live here, it is more fitting for a town our size. (The average contribution to Hall's campaign was $896!)

Yes, it takes money to win an election. But it shouldn't take the kind of money Dohring will have to raise to match the out-sized contributions that Hall is receiving from entities and real estate developers that don't live here and know nothing about our community. And the size of their contributions says a lot about who Hall is probably going to represent…and it isn't us.

Voters need to fight back against this financial raid on our election, a raid that could destroy our community and our way of life. A vote for Paul Dohring for mayor will do just that and send the message that our elections can't be bought.

Elaine de Man

St. Helena

Eric Hall provided the following response:

"Thank you for the opportunity to set the record straight. I can’t tell you how proud I am of my family’s support of my efforts. Even across the years and distances, this is a wonderful testament to good upbringing — thanks to my parents! — I appreciate my family’s support and encouragement; and the support and encouragement of so many other talented individuals who are invested here and are tired of the status quo.

"Every campaign season, arguments are made to paint candidates in black or white, but our community is more enlightened than that. My responsibility is to provide due process for issues coming before our council — it’s what I’ve consistently achieved during my time on Council — and it’s my intention, backed by the law, to continue to perform in this manner for all of our community as Mayor.

This is another reason why my endorsements are so critical to our community. Senator Bill Dodd, Assembly member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Supervisor Diane Dillon, Sheriff Oscar Ortiz, and the Napa County Farm Bureau, all endorse my candidacy for Mayor because they expect lawful, ethical and pragmatic leadership in St. Helena."