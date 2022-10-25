Letter: Hall has a get-it-done attitude

Last week the owners of Tweed and Vine had a “thank you” letter to Eric Hall for his help in securing Main Street retail space for their business. This further emphasized to us the need for the community to vote for Mr. Hall who exhibits a get-it-done attitude. He did not need a consultant or citizens study group to know what had to be done to get a positive result. Additionally, we would like to thank Ken and Michael for sticking with St. Helena’s downtown, and we hope more merchants are to follow to fill Main Street retail sites.