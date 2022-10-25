Letter: Hall is best choice for St. Helena mayor

I appreciate both Eric Hall's and Paul Dohring’s contributions to our community and dedicated service on the City Council. Each has been extremely responsive when I have had questions. However, having carefully evaluated the vision and action orientation of the two candidates, I support and will be voting for Eric Hall for the next mayor of St. Helena. I hope you will join me.

I am extremely impressed by the enhanced level of dialogue and initiative regarding St. Helena’s challenges and opportunities that Eric has stimulated during his two-year tenure on the council. For a decade, I have watched the council “kick the can down the road” on numerous issues with a plethora of costly expert consultants and community-led committees who submit their findings and recommendations only to be met with inaction unless there is a crisis.

I endorse Eric’s proactive lead-from-the-front style and approach including his collaboration with key partners and civic colleagues in the city, county, and state; his engagement with community members and business owners; his facility with budgets and finance; and ultimately his courage to deliver the tough news (backed by data and analysis) regarding the city’s list of critical infrastructure needs.

Eric Hall is most qualified to lead the council and support city management in developing a strategic financial plan to identify, prioritize, and implement the variety of revenue and funding vehicles that will be necessary to pay for these significant capital expenditures. As importantly, he has brought forth many credible ideas regarding solutions, not all of which are popular or will even be the ultimate choice, but he has thus far demonstrated his natural inclination to roll up his sleeves, work with others, take informed action, and deliver positive results. Because we can’t confuse good intentions and best efforts with results.

Eric Hall is the mayoral leader St. Helena needs for the future.

Courtney Andrain

St. Helena