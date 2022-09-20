Letter: Hall responds to housing letter

(Editor's note: City Councilmember Eric Hall submitted this response to Mary Stephenson's letter last week about housing.)

I share the frustration in lack of progress our community has experienced in tackling the housing issue. Water emergencies don't help, of course, but nevertheless we need housing almost more than water. Our children and grandchildren are not staying here because of the price of housing, lack of services, lack of jobs, and lack of things for them to do. It’s no wonder we don’t have weddings here anymore — even though there is an incredible wedding boom underway and we are missing our share of it.

The City has taken some action in the past, but it is nowhere near bold enough to help solve this issue. I also serve on the Zoning Subcommittee, and we’ve included recommendations to increase density in our core, to allow live/work in the industrial area, to allow mixed-use in other areas. But even this is just a minor tweak and small step toward addressing this. We need much bolder action here.

This is also going to require an ongoing commitment by a dedicated, responsible housing manager on staff at the City, working closely in this space with groups like Our Town St. Helena, NV Community Housing and others. As you know, I have proposed this multiple times in the past, I've also included it as part of our Business Recovery document and I will continue to advocate for this position with our Council and our new City Manager, Anil Comelo.

Separately, and perhaps more importantly, is the question of funding. St. Helena is in poor shape on all fronts and it's not getting better anytime soon. With inflation running high, city revenue remains flat, and we have an infrastructure bill that's approximately 3X what anyone has seen before. We have no simple solutions - and we have more competing challenges than our town has seen in its history.

So, if we are to find $20 million for housing over the next 10 years, I have two thoughts, and neither will be easy:

Idea #1: Real Estate Transfer Tax

First, we get the Council and community to agree to change our form of government to a Charter City. Doing so will allow us to implement a real estate transfer tax. I've been working with the North Bay Association of Realtors and they've provided me with every home sale in St. Helena, 2015 to present. In analyzing sales prices and volumes, I estimate we can continuously generate $2 million each year in an earmark for St. Helena’s Affordable Housing Fund.

This is based on a 2% tax on home sales. View it as a toll for buyers who want to move here. People buying second homes would, in essence, also subsidize our affordable housing stock. In researching this issue with numerous other charter cities in the state, some are charging even more than this. In other states, like Colorado, I've seen upwards of 3.5% transfer tax to fund local affordable housing stock.

Real estate transfer tax implementation is one of the main reasons one-third of California cities have switched to a charter city form of government. It's not a new concept. But it will generate revenues we need for housing, if we can get it done as this is the most direct and reasonable route to accomplish our challenge.

Idea #2: Upvalley Affordable Housing Consortium

Not as direct as solving the funding issue, another idea worth exploring is to partner with our neighbors to build or buy a sizable block of affordable housing units for our working families. I have discussed regional concepts for helping address Upvalley’s affordable housing needs with the mayors of Calistoga and Yountville, with community leaders in Angwin, and with Napa County.

I’m firmly committed to pushing the boundaries on finding solutions that fit multiple party needs. We need creative, smart thinking with a win-win mindset. Every challenge before us is achievable once broken down into bite-sized pieces, and with management skill. What’s nice about this particular concept is that the housing stock already exists, infrastructure is already in, zoning is already compliant. Really, I’m just focused on a new way of managing this existing stock for broader needs.

Let's talk more as I come to visit your neighborhood or please come to one of the upcoming mayoral debates.

Eric Hall

St. Helena