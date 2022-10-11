Letter: Hall understands finance

There is a clear difference with the St. Helena mayor candidates. Eric Hall has been a businessman for over thirty-five years. He knows how to earn money, manage it and balance a budget.

Through his business experience, he also knows how to identify problems and solve them in a timely manner. An example of this is with one of St. Helena’s major issues, water.

Eric realized there was a major problem with water pipes from Napa to St. Helena. The pipes and pumps had not been inspected for many years. Thirty percent of St. Helena water is purchased from Napa. To repair the system, Eric negotiated a $1.5 million grant from state funds to upgrade pumps and water lines. Currently, the Rutherford pump station is being replaced. Eric is negotiating with neighboring communities, where there are numerous wells that are not being utilized, to obtain additional water for St. Helena.

St. Helena has real issues to solve and in a timely manner. The recent letters to the Editor for Paul have had a lot of platitudes, but think about what he has actually accomplished in the last eight years.

Tim Doran

St. Helena