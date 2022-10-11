Letter: Hall will get the job done

On September 27, St. Helena Rotary hosted a Mayoral Debate between Paul Dohring and Eric Hall. The debate was open to the public. The moderator asked questions that were deep and relevant to our community. Both candidates did a great job.

Despite the lack of rain, St. Helena has been stuck in the mud since the turn of the century. Nothing gets done, except for the never-ending hiring of consultants.

Name the projects: Water security; Water rates; Storm drains; Sidewalks; Trees on Main Street; Adams Street property (purchased in 2000 and has generated zero income); utilizing the City Hall property on Main St; Purple pipes; Traffic; Paving streets ... the list goes on.

It's time to elect people with fresh ideas and business backgrounds that focus on results, not process. Let's elect someone who will actually make decisions rather than one who will rely on consultants and special interests who tell him what to do.

It is clear that Eric Hall is the person for the job at this point in time. He is a clear thinker, a budget and numbers wonk, and has tremendous experience with real estate and community projects.

With over $100 million in needed infrastructure, we need clarity and professionalism and someone willing to finally take the heat for making firm decisions in order to get the job done.

Cindy Warren

St. Helena