Letter: Happy Easter

The world population in 2015 was 7.3 billion people. Of those, 2.3 billion identified as Christians, 1.8 as Muslims, and 0.01 as Jews. That is 4.11 billion, or 56% of all the people in the world at that time.

In spite of their differences, Jews, Muslims, and Christians all worship the same God who created the universe and everything within it. And they all agree Jesus lived and was a great religious leader, but not that he was divine.

Religious pilgrimages can be life-changing events. That is why millions of people go to the grave sites of great religious leaders every year. The founder of Judaism, Abraham (2150-1975 BC), is buried in the West Bank. The Muslim prophet Mohammed (570-632 BC) is buried in Medina, Saudi Arabia. Jesus (approximately 4 BC-30 AD with a caveat) isn’t buried anywhere.

According to the historical record, three days after his confirmed death by crucifixion and subsequent burial in a tomb Jesus appeared alive to more than 500 people on 12 separate occasions over a period of 40 days. He then ascended into heaven and dispatched the Holy Spirit to comfort, strengthen, and guide us until he returns. We don’t know when that will be, but surely it will be a magnanimous event!

So where is Jesus right now? He is seated in heaven, bodily. He is omnipresent as God. And he is especially present in the hearts of His believers who call themselves Christians.

The following was written by my friend Fred Ireland’s aunt Margie Smith who left her physical body behind in 2014.

The Spectator

I’m hot and hungry and bone-tired

Pebbles and twigs sting my bare feet

Adults shove me out of the way

It is hard to keep hold of daddy’s hand

But he said I would enjoy myself

Seeing a king ride down this dusty road..

But I’m not even sure I like kings

I’ve heard they bring death, starvation…

Then why this crowd to greet him

Their waving palms scratch my cheeks

Is it possible he has already come?

I did not hear the trumpets blare

Nor see a white horse and golden chariot

Such loud Hosannas hurt my ears

If only I was taller and could see it all…

Daddy understands and lifts me up

And there I view the strangest sight

A gentle tired donkey shuffles along

With a gentle tired man riding upon him..

Is this the king my father spoke about?

Oh, please, please, let it be so

His eyes are friendly, full of promise

This ruler I could learn to love…

While there is no pilgrimage to Jesus, a simple prayer of faith will usher Him into your heart and give the Holy Spirit permission to help you along your eternal spiritual journey. I understand how unbelievable this all might sound, however it is written “You will seek Me and find Me when you search for Me with all your heart.” Believe me, whatever effort it requires is more than worth it!

Happy Easter, everyone.

Nancy Dervin

St. Helena