A couple of weeks ago I had the opportunity to meet Dr. Floyd Hayes, a biology professor at Pacific Union College who specializes in ornithology. Dr. Hayes is fascinated by ornithology and has written many field guides about a variety of birds, mainly focusing on the birds of Central America. Professor Hayes has also written a number of articles about our feathered friends. Some of Hayes’ research has focused on a local environmental event, the grebes of Clear Lake.

The Western grebe population came back after the lake was treated with DDD (dichlorodiphenyldichloroethane), not to be confused with DDT (dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane), in 1957. The grebes ingested DDD chemicals from the fish in Clear Lake. The fish ate insect larvae and zooplankton that had absorbed the chemicals. DDD weakened the eggshells of the grebes so thousands of birds never hatched. In one year, the number of breeding pairs of grebes went from about 1,000 pairs to just 20. The lake was treated to get rid of Clear Lake gnats. The gnats were attracted to the lights of people's houses and the people of Clear Lake wanted to get rid of them. No one anticipated the devastating effect that this would have on the grebes and the rest of Clear Lake’s wildlife.

Even though it took almost 40 years, the grebes are now back and their numbers might be even higher than before.

Dr. Hayes has always loved animals and nature. He and his twin brother were first interested in snakes and other reptiles. Dr. Hayes’ twin hasn’t lost this interest and is now a herpetologist. His love for birds started with a Secret Santa. He and his brother got the same bird book and became absorbed by checking the birds they saw. Although his brother stuck with reptiles, Dr. Hayes branched off into the field of ornithology.

There are a few ways you can get into birding or ornithology if you are interested. One way is listing: in some bird books, there are lists where you can check off the birds you see. Another way is birding (bird watching). There are lots of birding sites in Napa Valley including the American Canyon wetlands, the Napa Sonoma Marsh, Calistoga sewer treatment ponds, and all of our parks.

Meeting Dr. Hayes was a wonderful opportunity for a young bird enthusiast like me. I’m looking forward to this summer when I can spend more time photographing and watching birds.

Lucas Zuniga

6th grade journalism student

RLS Middle School