When I was a very little kid, my parents put me on skis. The first place I skied was at Heavenly Ski Resort in South Lake Tahoe when I was just over 2 years old. At first it was just a fun thing we did a couple of times a year but starting at age 5, I began skiing on a team at Squaw Valley, now called Palisades Tahoe. I compete in races in California and Nevada. It is really fun! I have made friends I will have forever, I get to do the thing I love, and I have great coaches that help me get better and better.

We train (ski) on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. I live in St. Helena so I don’t train every day but I miss school on Fridays to go and ski. Missing school is hard because I am sometimes not in class to complete assignments or know what to do, and it’s hard to keep my grades up. However, I work very hard to do just that and so far I have been successful.

There are different events that I participate in. The first one is Slalom. Slalom has the most equipment including short skis that help to make quick turns, place guards so you don’t hurt your hands when you hit the gates, and a chin bar which is attached to your helmet for protection from the gates. The gates are tall poles: they look like poles but are softer so that we can knock them down.

The next type of event is “GS'' or Giant Slalom. Giant Slalom has the least equipment demands: just normal-sized skis which are about the length from your feet to your chin and bent poles for tucking (aerodynamic position).

The last event is Super G and the equipment includes incredibly long skinny skis for going fast (extending well above the head), arm guards for clipping gates (grazing them with forearm), and long bent poles for tucking.

As you can see, many things are needed to be a ski racer. Hard work, commitment, and LOTS of equipment. Skiing is fun and I love it. Although it makes some things hard, it all comes down to how much love I have for the sport and that makes it worth all the effort!

Anya Courtney

Grade 6 Journalism Class

Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School