Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The city of St. Helena recently sent out a press release regarding alleged “misinformation” in the change.org petition which has now been signed by 983 people.

Here are the facts: 1) we are proposing to build a development behind a levee in a flood zone, 2) regardless of whether you choose to believe the percent risk rating based on the 100-year flood approach, there is a risk that a flood event that overwhelms the levee will occur, 3) levees fail, 4) there is not a documented risk score for this levee, and 5) in the event of a flood that damages homes those homeowners have a right to sue the city and state, and based on historical legal precedent, they will likely win.

First, the city alleges that the petition provides misinformation because it states that the concept of “100-year floods” is out of date. That is simply a reasonable interpretation of what is stated in the Risk Rating 2.0 document. Here is the actual language: “Risk Rating 2.0 allows FEMA to calculate premiums more consistently for all policyholders, based on the value of their home and their property’s individual flood risk, by moving toward a graduated risk approach that expands beyond the binary depiction of flood risk centered around the 1%-annual-chance (100-year) flood event.”

In other words, it was necessary to devise a more accurate system of assessing risk which “expands beyond” the %-annual-risk approach.

For screened levees that lack data on “overtopping frequency,” the Risk Rating 2.0 system assumes a “1% annual exceedance probability (AEP) flood event.”

In other words, in the case of unscreened levees the percent risk of flooding is just a default assumption, not based on real data. So the question then is, is the St. Helena levee a screened levee?

The answer is no.

According to the National Levee Database (NLD), our levee is one of 80% of national levees that have not been screened. Thus, the entries for “Levee Performance and Potential Lost Benefits”, and “Incipient Overtopping Annual Exceedance Probability” (AEP, or annual probability of the flood event that would load the Levee System to the top) are “No Data Entered” or “Unknown”. Furthermore, even for those 20% of levees that have been screened (page 7): “The NLD reports that these screened levees mitigate the risk for approximately 60% of all buildings behind levees.”

So our levee has not been screened, and even for a screened levee one can only count on risk mitigation for about 60% of homes behind the levee.

We are being asked to take the city’s word that we know how much risk we are taking on by building more homes behind this levee.

This “trust us” approach is also what is being asked of us when it comes to safety regarding evacuations during emergency situations.

The FEIR does not demonstrate that every single resident of St. Helena could safely evacuate under a worst-case scenario situation such as multiple fires spreading quickly in the middle of night due to high winds and knocking out power. Among the questions that must be answered:

A. How long will it take the LAST vehicle from every neighborhood, including slow egress neighborhoods (e.g. farthest from Highway 29, several left turns into high-traffic streets, high-density apartment building), to evacuate down to a certain “safe” point on Highway 29, and what mitigations would be needed to ensure this safe evacuation?

B. How many officers would be needed to direct traffic to ensure turns onto Highway 29 from Spring Street, Madrona, Hunt, Pope?

C. How quickly would this traffic control need to be implemented and how much risk is there of a major collision blocking ALL egress in the time it takes to coordinate traffic control?

D. How would the projections for all of the above change if hundreds of residents of the Hunter development needed to funnel into traffic onto Hunt and Pope Streets?

There is a non-zero risk of a flood event that damages homes and becomes a liability for the city. We have no clear assessment of how the development would actually affect evacuations during an emergency. Why exactly should the citizens of St. Helena believe that this development project does not threaten our public health and safety? Why are we so desperate to build homes in a flood zone behind a levee? It just doesn’t make any sense.

Angela Zivkovic

St. Helena