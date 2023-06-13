Since the Hunter project was first brought to the city for approval, two profound events occurred in Napa Valley that changed everything for homeowners, businesses and renters. We had two catastrophic fires in 2017 and 2020, with the fires coming down to the highway at Silverado Trail at Pope Street, much too close to the proposed development. This has resoundingly changed the way homes in St. Helena are now able to be insured, especially for customers with million-dollar properties in high-risk areas. St. Helena is designated a high-risk fire zone.

Most mortgage lenders do require home insurance as a condition of the loan. So, if you have a mortgage on your house, it's safe to assume that fire insurance is mandatory.

Over the past few months, the following insurance companies no longer insure new properties in St. Helena because we are designated a high fire-risk zone. They are as follows: (these come from our local insurance company MIV)

State Farm Travelers — Declined

JE Brown — Declined

Oregon Mutual — Declined

Safeco — Declined

Nationwide — Declined

Chubb — Declined

Hartford — Declined

CIG — Declined

Scottsdale — Declined

Bamboo — Declined

Foremost — Declined

Rivington — Not writing any new business in California

Insurance is outrageously expensive through the California FAIR Plan — if you can even get it. "The FAIR Plan ultimately is intended to be a short-term solution for the marketplace. It is more expensive because the majority of the risks are riskier," said Phil Irwin, public relations representative for the California FAIR Plan.

So why do all the above companies believe St. Helena is a high-risk fire zone and the local fire department and the staff see no negative impact after all we have been through? Why would you build several dozen homes in a high-risk fire zone? How are they going to insure these homes?

“If the SOC is not adopted, project approval could not proceed, the tentative map would not be approved, and development of housing at the project site would not occur. This could in turn lead to a number of adverse outcomes, including potential legal challenge of the Council’s decision, issues with the State of California Department of Housing and Community Development (which enforces compliance with state housing law), and increase the risk that the City would receive future “builder’s remedy” projects (under the Housing Accountability Act, cities that do not have a housing element in substantial compliance with state law cannot deny certain housing projects, even if they are not in compliance with the City’s zoning or general plan). For these reasons, staff recommends that the City Council adopt the Statement of Overriding Considerations.”

We must resist the rhetoric that the state will force St. Helena, demanding that we build housing in a flood and high-risk fire zone. This is not about compliance to zoning or general plan, it is about safety. We can deal with this demand if and when it becomes an issue. We have perfect legal grounds to back us.

This got me thinking about the staff. I understand they feel under pressure from the state to move forward with this project to fulfill state requirements. They are required to tell us this. Again, the state can’t and won’t force St. Helena to build housing in an unsafe area.

Don’t let these proclamations become a scare tactic that undermines our common sense. Common sense tells us that we should never build a huge development in a flood and high-risk fire zone with one exit over a railroad track with an intersection rated F by Caltrans (this is one of the reasons why the mega-Safeway wasn’t built). The thought of all the machinery and supplies and workers coming down Main Street (or even worse, winding their way through small neighborhoods with streets where it is now difficult for two cars to pass). Entering and exiting through Adam Street is inconceivable and unsafe. Fire trucks and ambulances could at best only deliver services in a delayed, sporadic and counterproductive manner.

The response to this project is overwhelmingly negative. I understand the staff interprets the flood zone ruling one way, while Ms. Zivkovic, a Ph.D. at UC Davis, interprets it another way. I’ll put my money on Ms. Zivkovic. Her petition clearly shows how 1,000 citizens are feeling about this project.

I understand the City Council is under pressure from a variety of fronts. Big problems. No great solution.

Above all, as elected officials, I want to re-instill a sense of personal responsibility not only for your safety, but the future safety of your neighbors.

Susan Kenward

St. Helena