(The following letter was emailed to city officials on Saturday.)

I live in Vineyard Valley and worked with Chief Hartley after the Glass Fire to establish our first fire drill two summers ago which we then successfully held again last summer. In these drills, the back half of our park exited up and over the levee road to Adams Street. The following statement in the press release of April 21 has me greatly concerned:

"The St. Helena Police Department, which conducts annual practice evacuations in the Vineyard Valley area, does not find that the Hunter project will make evacuations more difficult. By providing new roadway connections, the project will allow for both existing and future residents to leave the area during an evacuation."

My concerns:

1. What exactly are the reasons the police department thinks the Hunter project “will not make evacuations more difficult”? (I can name several right now.)

2. What new roadway connections?

a) Where and when will they be constructed?

b) Does St. Helena actually have any room to construct new roadways leading out of town?

c) Where will the money come from? What guarantee do we have that these new roads will be built?

d) Will these new "roadway connections" be built before, during, or after the Hunter development is built?

e) Where are the plans for these new roads? They will take a very long time to build and if it is after the development is built, we will be in the SAME dangerous situation we are in right now regarding public safety and emergency evacuations. (It is estimated the development will take over five years to complete.) A long time to be in a dangerous "emergency" limbo.

3. How will the project "allow" for this co-existing evacuation? According to the statement above, they are relying on "new roadway connections" and nothing else.

4. Common sense would dictate that this proposal of new roadway connections which would supposedly "allow for both existing and future HP residents to leave the area during an evacuation" would be planned ahead of the Hunter Project approval, and those plans would be available to the citizens of St. Helena. Not just an afterthought.

Elizabeth Green

St. Helena