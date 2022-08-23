Letter: I didn't complain, but I should have

Regarding Edward Booth’s article in the 8/18 Star:

I was one of the city residents who did not complain at the time about the noise from Blue Note Jazz Festival on July 29-31.

I didn’t appreciate it, so in retrospect I should have. But a neighbor who called the St. Helena Police Department in my presence said the dispatcher told her that “all our officers are needed to direct traffic, and we can’t do anything about it.”

As for Dave Chappelle and his “forgive us for disrespecting your noise rule” and “if you don’t like it, I’ll never return”: you are not forgiven, and please don’t return! If I were disturbing hundreds of city residents after 10 p.m. and smugly told that to a police officer, I’d be locked up so fast my ears would pop. Who do you think you are, Dave? A comedian?

Finally, if “the best America has to offer in music” is mind-numbing, wall- and closed-window-penetrating thumping bass notes going on for hours, which is all I could hear, then we’re all in even more trouble than I thought.

Ross Allen

St. Helena