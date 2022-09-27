Letter: I'm supporting Eric Hall — here's why

In the current election cycle, citizens of St. Helena will have the opportunity to choose a new mayor. To choose wisely, it is essential that we look at the facts, unclouded by emotion or unfounded hearsay.

After careful consideration of the facts as I know them to be, I have made my choice and I hope after reading this letter with an objective eye, you will join me.

What I am looking for in our next mayor is someone who can do the following:

• Make difficult decisions, even when the outcome isn’t popular or the path of least resistance.

• Push forward and act rather than playing it safe or kicking the can down the road for someone else to tackle.

• Be transparent and not hide behind false narratives when convenient.

• Utilize readily available data and findings from the countless studies, subcommittees and town hall listening sessions to drive action rather than punt the decision and suggest a new study.

• Understand the business of running a city and leading a council and not sugarcoat current financial challenges.

• Listen to all sides but have the courage to advance actions that address our town’s most pressing issues, even if it means the loudest voices aren’t always the ones who in the end will get their way.

• Be a strong leader who can work with stakeholders and drive progress for St. Helena.

Paul Dohring has served St. Helena in both appointed and elected capacities for nearly a decade. He is a kind and likeable guy, but likeability doesn’t equal effectiveness. Paul has had the opportunity to demonstrate he has the capacity to deliver on the expectations I outlined as essential to earn my vote and has not done so. Under Paul’s tenure St. Helena has churned through countless committees, consultants, town halls, listening sessions and City Council meetings and little has changed or progressed.

For many, no change is the Holy Grail, but for me, a 22-year resident of St. Helena, a homeowner invested in the community, someone who has raised two kids here, I want to see progress. I do not want to continue to talk about water, streets, sidewalks, housing, and long-term financial viability. I want to elect someone who will start to make things happen now to address these important issues.

When I look at my list of criteria for what I expect from the candidate who will get my vote, I cannot answer “yes” with conviction about Paul. Based on his actual record while serving our city, I do not believe we will see anything but continued stagnation.

Conversely, Eric Hall has shown during his tenure on City Council that he is willing to lean in on data, focus on the critical priorities including infrastructure and financials, ignore the mudslingers (and sadly in this town there are a few and they are loud) and lay out a tactical plan to move us forward.

Eric has my vote for mayor. It is time for St. Helena to choose the candidate who is willing to do the hard work and make difficult choices. It is not the time to continue our pattern of finding comfort in candidates who tell us what we want to hear but, in the end, do nothing to solve our town's pressing problems.

I hope you will join me.

Tracy Sweeney

St. Helena